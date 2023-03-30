Two cousins, two reality TV shows! Love Is Blind season 4 star Marshall Glaze is searching for love on TV — just like his older cousin Justin Glaze.

“When they ask if the facial expressions run in the family 🤡,” Marshall, 27, wrote via TikTok earlier this month, sharing footage of Justin’s notable reactions during his season 17 of The Bachelorette. “I guess we’ll have to wait to see more when Love Is Blind season 4 drops on @netflix.”

In his social media upload, Marshall replicated a series of his 28-year-old relative’s facial expressions with the caption, “POV: You’re Justin’s cousin.”

Justin rose to fame first as a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2021. Katie, 32, ultimately sent him home after fantasy suites in favor of her connection with now-ex Blake Moynes.

“I’m not surprised he was blindsided [after our breakup], just because of what him and I experienced,” the former bank marketing manager exclusively told Us Weekly after the finale aired that August. “Unfortunately, there is a whole love story you guys didn’t get to see. But, him and I both agreed it doesn’t matter what people got to know in terms of our connection, we know what was there and what we were able to take away from it.”

She added at the time: “We actually remain on great speaking terms today. I will say you definitely missed out on learning more about this great guy.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Justin later joined the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 cast, which aired late last year. On the beach spinoff, the Baltimore native explored connections with Genevieve Parisi and Victoria Fuller. The love triangle eventually blew up after rumors swirled about his alleged hookup with Salley Carson at Stagecoach, which they have both denied. After his show elimination, he eventually returned to pursue Eliza Isichei. The Germany native, 26, ultimately broke up with Rodney Mathews and left Mexico to give it another shot with Justin despite initially denying him a rose.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna be out in L.A. if you don’t have any plans this weekend, I’m excited to see you.’ We made plans and everything and when I got out here, every day it was an excuse as to why we couldn’t meet up,” he told Us in November 2022 after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, noting that he had “closed” the door on a potential relationship. “And so she dropped that line where like, ‘You hit me up at 11.’ It’s just not true. Every single day, my friend saw, ‘cause I was like, ‘Guys, is it me?’ I feel like somebody that I’m trying to make my girlfriend is kind of ghosting and I feel weird about it. And I expressed that to her.”

He added: “On the show, she said, ‘I made the wrong choice,’ which is why she came to Baltimore to choose me. But then she’s on stage [at the reunion] saying she made the wrong choice and should have been him all along. And I said, ‘That’s exactly why I said, I have a hesitation in giving you a yes right now.’”

Marshall, for his part, joined the Seattle-set iteration of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, which began airing in March. After battling for Jackelina Bonds’ affection against costar Josh Demas, the marketing manager ultimately won her heart and proposed sight unseen. The pair’s bond quickly strengthened on the cast getaway to Mexico. Their engagement continues to unfold on new episodes of Love Is Blind, which drops on Fridays.