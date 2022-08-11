More drama than ever! Resident Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams revealed how the upcoming eighth season of the ABC reality series varies from past years.

“ABC ordered 13 more hours than we have done in the past, so that’s, like, six more episodes depending on how they cut it up … our shoot schedule didn’t get longer,” the 38-year-old Bachelorette alum said during a Wednesday, August 10, appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files.”

He continued, “I just think that all the things that in the past would be left on the cutting room floor, will now be on the show … so I’m excited for that.”

Not only does Adams think season 8 will have more footage than past installments, but he also explained that his experience getting to know this year’s contestants was unique.

“This is so different from years past because usually, we would start filming about halfway through the season of The Bachelorette while it’s airing. So, I would watch while we were filming so I could get a grasp of these guys,” he said. “This is different because I went and filmed an entire season with a bunch of guys that I didn’t know … I really went in there with eyes unclouded and just had no bias at all.”

The Radio DJ also teased what viewers can expect from BiP this summer. “There’s a lot of crying, there’s a lot of sweating and yelling into the ocean, there’s a lot of crabs,” he said. “And then there’s a lot of love and there are some really beautiful stories at the end.”

Adams has been engaged to actress Sarah Hyland since July 2019. He told Viall, 41, that after having to reschedule their wedding twice due to COVID-19, the duo feels like “if we can make it through this, we can make it through anything.”

The California native also shared the pieces of wisdom he and Hyland, 31, plan to follow on their wedding day. “I’ve gotten a lot of advice from people who are married, who’ve gone through it, and the couple of things I’ve heard are — during the wedding, never leave each other’s side. … I think that’s a good one,” he said. “The other one is to make sure you take time for yourselves. So, we’ll leave after the ceremony, get away from everybody else and spend time with one another.”

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 27.

