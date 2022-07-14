Cheers to the bride! Sarah Hyland is counting down the days until she marries Wells Adams — and she celebrated with a star-studded bachelorette party before the big day.

The Modern Family alum, 31, shared a glimpse of her bash via social media on Thursday, July 14. “Bachelorette Trip of my dreams 💕 I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC ✨,” she captioned a group photo of the attendees wearing matching black bathing suits. Hyland, for her part, donned a white swimsuit with the word “BRIDE” on the front.

The Geek Charming and her friends celebrated at the Casa Aramara resort in Mexico. “How cute is this?!” the actress wrote in an Instagram Story, showing off a display of large pink balloons that spelled out “Sarah Did Wells.” The pun appears to be the couple’s official wedding hashtag.

The bride-to-be rang in her bachelorette party alongside pals Vanessa Hudgens, GG Magree, Ciara Robinson and more. “Love you soul sister,” Magree, 33, commented on Hyland’s Instagram post.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October 2017 that the New York native was dating the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender. Less than two years later in July 2019, the twosome got engaged, but they were forced to press pause on wedding planning during the coronavirus pandemic the following year.

“We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age,” Adams explained during a January 2021 episode of the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast, noting that Hyland is immunocompromised. “We had to push it the first time around, that was tough. The thought was to push it to this year. … If this thing continues and we’re not able to do it, we’ll do a courthouse. I’m really pushing for Vegas — powder blue suits, Elvis officiant.”

Nearly one year later, the Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us that he and the Private Parts actress “put the brakes” on their nuptials again. “I mean, obviously, like, we definitely want to figure it out and have the freaking thing,” he teased in December 2021. “I think we want [an] over-the-top wedding purely for the gifts. Listen, we have a lot of rich friends that they need to ante up and get us some good stuff.”

Last month, Hyland celebrated her bridal shower, proving the pair were officially one step closer to walking down the aisle. Though their initial August 2020 wedding date wasn’t the celebration they’d hoped for, the couple still marked the occasion at the time with an all-white photo shoot.

“It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor,” Hyland recalled of the special moment during an October 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun!”

Scroll down for a closer look at Hyland’s bachelorette bash: