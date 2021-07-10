Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are gearing up to plan their nuptials for the third time — and it’s safe to say they have their fingers crossed that all goes well.

“Wedding update — nothing!” the 37-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender recently told Us Weekly. “We’ve had this thing postponed twice and honestly, I don’t know if I can take a third one. So just pray for us, please.”

Adams and Hyland, 30, started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. The couple were supposed to tie the knot on August 20, 2020, but were forced to cancel the festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic. They still marked the occasion with an all-white photo shoot.

“It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor,” the Modern Family alum recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2020. “I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun!”

While Adams ruled out getting married on Bachelor in Paradise, telling Us, “No way because my brother’s best man speech would probably make air and I don’t know if I’m ready for that,” he played coy about reports that Hyland is one of the rotating celebrity guest hosts for the beach spinoff.

“I saw the rumors that Sarah was supposed to come down. … I can’t confirm that,” he told Us. “I can confirm that David Spade‘s down there and Lance Bass is down there, and Lil Jon is down there and Titus [Burgess] is down there. I’m down there. I don’t know about Sarah coming down there.”

In addition to naming some of the stars making guest appearances on BiP in Chris Harrison’s absence, ABC announced the initial cast for season 7 on Thursday, July 8. The show also upgraded Adams’ role to “master of ceremonies,” meaning he is handling the rose ceremonies in conjunction with his bartending gig.

“There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything. The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season,” Adams told Us. “It starts out [with] comedy and drama, and then there’s a lot of really wonderful love. It’s a really wonderful season and I’m super pumped for this one.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.