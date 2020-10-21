Making do! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams were originally set to get married in August, but when they had to delay it due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple still wanted to celebrate on their original date.

“Yeah, we were going to get married 8/20/20 and it’s not happening anymore, but what can you do?” the actress, 29, said on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The pair, who got engaged in July 2019, still dressed up in all-white to celebrate that special day in August.

“It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor,” the Modern Family alum continued. “I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun!”

In the photos shared via Instagram, the couple are all smiles looking at each other. Hyland wore a large hat with a veil attached to the back along with a white dress, while the Bachelorette alum, 36, wore a white button-down shirt and khakis.

“A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back.”

Adams and the New York native went public with their relationship in 2017. In May, he told Us Weekly that the pair have only grown closer during quarantine because they haven’t been spending time with anyone else.

“If anything, it’s, like, reconfirmed that I made a good decision,” the Worst Cooks in America alum said. “I mean, it’s obviously been — this whole thing has been scary and anxiety-ridden just because you don’t know the future — but it’s been nice spending a lot of time with her.”

The duo celebrated the one-year anniversary of the day they got engaged in July.

“One year engaged to my best friend,” the Wedding Year actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “So grateful to be quarantined with the love of my life. One day we’ll get married, but for now, I’ll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also posted, sharing two photos from their Fiji engagement. “A year ago today I asked my best friend to marry me. Best decision of my life,” the bartender captioned the pics. “Happy engagement anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you +1 anything you say.”