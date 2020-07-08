A celebration of love. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams may have delayed their wedding plans but they’re just happy to be engaged. The couple took to social media on Tuesday, July 7, one year after they got engaged in Fiji.

“One year engaged to my best friend,” the Modern Family alum, 29, shared via Instagram, posting two photos from the day he proposed. “So grateful to be quarantined with the love of my life. One day we’ll get married, but for now, I’ll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day. I love you to Pluto and back baby.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 36, also shared two photos from the beach proposal. “A year ago today I asked my best friend to marry me. Best decision of my life,” Adams captioned the stills. “Happy engagement anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you +1 anything you say.”

She then responded, “Damn it! You said +1!!!! Not fair!!!”

The pair confirmed last month that they had “put all planning on hold” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No plans as of now,” she told Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! on June 29. “All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out … and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.”

The pair have been quarantined together for months, as Hyland is immunocompromised; she was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a child and has had two kidney transplants. However, spending so much time together indoors has been good for their relationship.

“If anything it’s, like, reconfirmed that I made a good decision,” the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “This whole thing has been scary and anxiety-ridden just because you don’t know the future, but it’s been nice spending a lot of time with her. … It’s been nice to get to spend a bunch of time with my fiancée.”

He went on to explain that he’s been looking at the bright side of being stuck at home.

“If this had never happened, I would have been working on a different project and then [Bachelor in] Paradise,” Adams shared. “I would have been gone for basically the entire summer. So, you got to silver lining this thing or glass half-full. It’s been nice to get to spend a bunch of time with my fiancée.”