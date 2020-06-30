Safety first. Sarah Hyland confirmed that she and Wells Adams have pressed pause on planning their wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” the Modern Family alum, 29, told Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! on Monday, June 29, during a virtual appearance with the Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition winner, 36. “All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out … and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.”

Hyland was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a child and has since had two kidney transplants. As a result, she is immunocompromised and at a higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

In early May, Adams told Us Weekly exclusively that he and the actress “hadn’t even gotten to the point of planning anything” for their wedding, so they did not have to worry about postponing a date. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender has started thinking about their reception though — and how one of their friends who is a background dancer for Britney Spears may play a role.

“Whether she likes it or not, she’s going to have to … teach me some things before the wedding,” Adams told Us, noting that Bachelor Nation stars Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert and Derek Peth are among those on the guest list.

The pair got engaged in July 2019, nearly two years after Us broke the news of their romance.

While Hyland joked via Instagram in May that they may just “get married at city hall,” she and the Bachelorette alum are enjoying their time as an engaged couple — and the coronavirus quarantine has only strengthened their love.

“If anything it’s, like, reconfirmed that I made a good decision,” the reality star told Us exclusively in May. “This whole thing has been scary and anxiety-ridden just because you don’t know the future, but it’s been nice spending a lot of time with her. … It’s been nice to get to spend a bunch of time with my fiancée.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.