Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Their Postponed Wedding Day

Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams made the best of a bad situation by celebrating their postponed wedding day on Saturday, August 8.

“A couple, a pandemic and a postponed wedding: A series,” the Modern Family alum, 29, captioned three photos on Instagram that showed the pair wearing white as they goofed off at a vineyard and held hands as if they were exchanging vows. “We were supposed to get married today. Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams.” She also shared a photo of the pair wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. face masks.

The Bachelorette alum, 36, also shared a photo on his account that showed him resting his hand on fiancée’s behind as she wore a straw hat decorated with a veil with the words “Bride to be.”

“We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool,” he captioned the photo.

The couple got engaged in Fiji in July 2019, nearly two years after Us Weekly broke the news that they were dating. Last month they celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary, with Hyland writing, “So grateful to be quarantined with the love of my life. One day we’ll get married, but for now, I’ll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day.”

Adams also marked the occasion with an Instagram post, sharing pics from his beach proposal.

“A year ago today I asked my best friend to marry me,” he captioned the photos. “Best decision of my life. Happy engagement anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you +1 anything you say.”

The couple confirmed in June that their wedding was “on hold” amid the coronavirus pandemic. They scrapped their arrangements because Hyland, who has had two kidney transplants, is immunocompromised and at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

“No plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” Hyland told Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Season — Ever! on June 29, during a virtual appearance with Adams. “All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out … and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.”