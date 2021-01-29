Paradise problems! Wells Adams shut down any possibility of tying the knot with fiancée Sarah Hyland on reality TV.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 36, told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Thursday, January 28, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast whether he would go for a free wedding on the Bachelor spinoff.

“No, thank you,” Adams said. “Hard pass.”

The “Your Favorite Thing” podcast cohost, who showed up on Season 16 of The Bachelorette in Palm Springs, California, in 2020, also gave an update on the possibility of another season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I think they’re hoping it just goes back to how it normally used to be in the summer,” Adams said. “I think if they can, they’re gonna do it in Mexico. If not, they can just do it stateside.”

The “Wells Cast” podcast host explained the thought process behind moving forward with BiP amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “I think the thought is that by the summertime enough people will have been vaccinated that they can go down and do it? I don’t know.”

Although Adams and Hyland, 30, had to postpone their nuptials amid the pandemic, the pair celebrated their original wedding date in August 2020.

“It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor,” the Modern Family alum told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2020. “I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun!”

The couple, who got engaged in July 2019, had planned to tie the knot on August 8, 2020, but aren’t panicking about the delay.

“One year engaged to my best friend,” Hyland wrote via Instagram in July 2020, celebrating the duo’s engagement anniversary. “So grateful to be quarantined with the love of my life. One day we’ll get married, but for now, I’ll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day. I love you to Pluto and back baby.”

A month prior, the Vampire Academy actress confirmed that the pair had put their wedding on hold because of distance and safety.

“All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out … and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible,” she told Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

When the couple does walk down the aisle, Adams has one non-negotiable — the after-party food.

“I want a taco truck there for late night when everyone’s just trashed,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “Who doesn’t want a taco?”