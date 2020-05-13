Post-quarantine dreams! Wells Adams hasn’t had any issues self-isolating with his fiancée, Sarah Hyland, but he’s excited to see some new faces when social distancing restrictions end.

“I want to go to a bar and I want to get drunk and take an Uber home. I want to hug somebody that’s not my dog or my fiancée. And I want to go back to work,” the Bachelorette alum, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

Adams added that while he’s been taking care of most of the cleaning amid quarantine, Hyland, 29, has been doing her best to help out.

“I’m probably more of the clean freak, but I have to give a shout-out to Sarah because yesterday my dog wasn’t feeling well so we had to go to the vet. And she, like, did all the laundry, like my laundry, cleaned everything. So normally I’d say me but she really was a rock star yesterday,” the Tennessee native said.

The couple — who got engaged in July 2019 — are also cooking more in quarantine than they were before the pandemic. The former reality star credited their increased time in the kitchen to their open schedules.

“We’re cooking more in the lockdown. Before the lockdown we Postmated so much and I think it was because we were busier,” Adams said. “We would both be working and then come home and be like, ‘I don’t want to all that, let’s just get stuff.’ And now that we’ve got nothing to do, it’s like, yeah, I’ll just cook now.”

Adams revealed in March that he and the Modern Family star had only fought about one thing in quarantine, which he joked almost led to their split.

“She was in the bathroom when I finished [the puzzle] this morning and then I lost my mind,” the former Bachelor in Paradise star recalled in an interview with Chris Harrison. “She comes trotting out, [asks] ‘What’s wrong babe?’ And I go, ‘Just go look. Just go look over there.’ And she went and looked and then came back and had like this s–t-eating grin on her face and she had stolen the last piece. And we’re not married yet but I’ve already filed for divorce!”

Us broke the news in October 2017 that the bartender and Hyland had been dating for a few months. The pair moved in together in August 2018 and Adams popped the question in July 2019 while the couple was vacationing in Fiji.

For more of his Quarantine Confessions, watch the exclusive video above.