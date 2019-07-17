Bachelor Nation got another success story when Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland announced their engagement on Tuesday, July 16, and alums of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette chimed in immediately about the good news.

Adams, 35, and Hyland, 28, revealed their engagement on Instagram, showing off photos and video from Adams’ proposal to the Modern Family star.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland wrote as the caption of her post, citing a line from the 1995 film It Takes Two.

In October 2017, Us Weekly broke the news that the actress was dating the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, who previously vied for the heart of Bachelorette season 12 star JoJo Fletcher.

The following July, Adams moved in with Hyland, with a source telling Us that the duo were “extremely serious” and that Hyland has “never been this serious about anybody and all of her friends completely support them and think Wells is great for her.”

And in September 2018, the Dirty Dancing actress told Us that Adams was “The One,” while the radio DJ imagined his wedding to Hyland that same month, telling Us the ceremony wouldn’t be televised.

“My family would be involved and they would ruin the entire experience because they’re crazy,” he quipped. “They would have too much fun at the wedding and that would be a whole other story. [Bachelor host] Chris Harrison would kick my brother out of a part and be like, ‘You’re too drunk, you need to leave.’ Maybe [Chris would officiate]. He’s good at it. I think Chris just lives with camera crews following him around. I don’t think I would want that.”

