Getting closer! Sarah Hyland celebrated her bridal shower nearly three years after getting engaged to fiancé Wells Adams — and the pre-wedding bash was one to remember.

“Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday!” the Modern Family alum, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 5, as she recapped the fun-filled party. The actress gave a shout-out to her “amazing” maid of honor, Ciara Robinson, and shared snaps of her “coven” of besties — which included Vanessa Hudgens and singer GG Magree.

Hyland went on to give fans glimpses of goofy pics taken in a photo booth during the festivities. “They’re iconic,” she gushed of her friends alongside a black-and-white group shot.

The most special guest of the day, however, was her soon-to-be husband. “And then @wellsadams surprised me with flowers!!!” Hyland captioned an Instagram Story upload of the 38-year-old Bachelor Nation personality, who stuck out his tongue for the camera.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October 2017 that the New York native and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender were dating. Less than two years later in July 2019, the twosome got engaged. They celebrated their anniversary that fall, with Hyland calling Adams “the Chandler to my Monica” in a sweet social media tribute.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, the pair were forced to press pause on their wedding plans. “We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age,” the Bachelorette alum explained during an episode of the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast in January 2021, noting that his bride-to-be is immunocompromised. “We had to push it the first time around, that was tough. The thought was to push it to this year. … If this thing continues and we’re not able to do it, we’ll do a courthouse. I’m really pushing for Vegas — powder blue suits, Elvis officiant.”

Though they aimed to tie the knot that summer, Hyland and Adams ultimately pushed back their wedding date again. “I mean, obviously, like, we definitely want to figure it out and have the freaking thing,” the reality star exclusively told Us in December 2021 after “put[ting] the brakes” on the ceremony for the second time.

Despite having to cancel their plans, the couple were still ready to throw a major party. “I think we want it over-the-top wedding purely for the gifts,” the California native teased at the time. “Listen, we have a lot of rich friends that they need to ante up and get us some good stuff.”

Scroll down to see how Hyland celebrated her bridal shower after multiple wedding postponements: