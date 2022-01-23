One way or another, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are going to make it down the aisle in 2022 — and receive gifts off their registry from their A-list friends.

“Third time’s a charm,” the 37-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star during a joint interview with Ben Higgins ahead of their participation in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. “We had to postpone two years in a row because of this pandemic. So I think we’re hoping [this year it’s] going to happen. And I think I’ve told you this before, if it doesn’t, then we’re getting a limo and it’s some bad suits and we’re going to Vegas and we’re just knocking this thing out cause eventually, we need to get married.”

Adams and Hyland, 31, started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

“We were doing the math and we’ve been engaged longer than we were dating. That’s not good, but it feels like we’re married,” he continued. “I mean, we bought a house together, we have two dogs together. At this point we just want to have the big celebration for all of our rich friends to give us amazing gifts because I need a Le Creuset, I need a stand mixer for all the things I’m going to cook, and we don’t have that yet. So the heads of ABC and Disney, we need you to get in that registry soon!”

The former radio host and Higgins, who tied the knot in November 2021, went on to joke that Adams and Hyland will get better gifts from her Modern Family costars than members of Bachelor Nation.

“We don’t offer a lot, let’s be honest. We’re going from the Target,” Higgins quipped. “We’re going on the other side. And those other alums can go, you know, for the new car.”

Adams added, “Ty Burnell and Julie Bowen, those are the people that are really gonna give the good gifts. I’m not sure if Ben’s hooking it up with was some amazing stand mixer.”

“I do love Wells,” Higgins clarified. “I care about him.”

The Bachelorette season 12 alum noted that if Higgins does “well” in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, he will have “some extra spending cash” for his gift. Adams added that he “learned a lot” from attending the season 20 Bachelor’s nuptials to Jessica Clarke last year.

“I’m gonna implement some of the things that we’ve found at his beautiful wedding into ours,” he told Us. “I was an usher and I ‘ushed’ the hell out of that wedding guys. Listen — you guys think I’m a good bartender? You’ve never seen me ‘ush’ before. But as an usher, I got a little goodie bag and Ben gave all of us underwear with his face on it and made us all wear [them] that day. … So [now] my face is gonna be on [Ben’s] junk on our wedding night.”

The two reality stars also brought the now-infamous underwear to the Orlando, Florida, golf tournament, which they are playing at in support of the LPGA.

“It’s the best women golfers in the world. Last year, they had to win a tournament to get into this one,” Wells told Us. “With a bunch of celebrities who are terrible at golf, and we’re all gonna go play golf together on the Golf Channel and on NBC. … It’s kind of a bummer to know that these amazing athletes on the LPGA, like, if they win a tournament, it’s not as much as the guys do and that doesn’t seem fair because they are so freaking good at this game. And so I think that’s kind of the idea of why we are here to get more eyes on the sport. … It’s insane how good these women are at golf.”

