They got “Higgy with it!” Following Ben Higgins’ romantic Nashville nuptials to longtime love Jessica Clarke, several of his fellow Bachelor Nation alumni are looking back at their memories from the event.

“Got Higgy wit it,” Becca Kufrin captioned a selfie on Friday, November 19. “Congrats to two of the most wonderful people on the planet, @higgins.ben and @jessclarke_! Your love is something so pure and beautiful, I can’t wait to see what’s to come 🤍 also, I’m gonna need the name of that band because they earned about 27 mic drops.”

In the sweet snap, the 32-year-old Minnesota native posed with her former “Bachelor Live on Tour” cohost, 32, the esthetician, 26, and beau Thomas Jacobs. Behind the foursome, fellow show alums Sydney Lotuaco and Blake Horstmann partied it up on the dance floor.

“Photobombing is my middle name 😂 loved this reunion sooo much ❤️❤️❤️,” the 29-year-old professional dancer, who appeared on season 23 of the Bachelor, commented on the post.

The full Bachelor Nation crew even gathered for a group pic with the newlyweds, which Wells Adams shared via Instagram on Friday, writing, “Proud to know ya, and proud celebrate your love @higgins.ben. Love you brother! @jessclarke_, welcome to the family!”

In the photo, alums Becca Tilley, Shawn Booth, Chris Soules, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Derek Peth, Nick Viall, Elyse Dehlbom, Michael Garofola and more fan favorites smiled for the camera. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 37, even brought his fiancée Sarah Hyland, who gushed over their fellow attendees, writing, “Cutiessss” via Instagram comment.

The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost tied the knot with Clarke on November 13 at Cherokee Dock in Nashville after the pair initially met via Instagram in 2017. The Generous Coffee entrepreneur, who was previously engaged to Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) following season 20 of the ABC series, later popped the question to the Skin by Jess founder in March 2020.

“We want it to be a party as soon as you walk through the door. We’re not having a sit-down dinner,” the Alone in Plain Sight author exclusively told Us Weekly of the couple’s wedding plans earlier this month. “We will do our traditional dances, but we wanted people just moving and grooving for the reception and one of the big catalysts to that was I believe that we have the best wedding band in the world — Taylor Pace Orchestra.”

While numerous ABC alumni received wedding invites to their nuptials, the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host had a special role.

“Wells Adams is an usher in my wedding,” Higgins teased to Us at the time. “He’s the only Bachelor alum that’s an usher. I love Wells. We became really good friends over the years.”

