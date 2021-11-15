No Hard Feelings! Nick Viall, Shawn Booth Reunite at Ben Higgins' Wedding

Leaving their pasts behind. Nick Viall and Shawn Booth both attended fellow season 11 Bachelorette alum Ben Higgins‘ wedding — but there was no tension to be found.

The Indiana native, 32, exchanged vows with Jessica Clarke, 26, in Nashville on Saturday, November 13, with plenty of Bachelor Nation members there to celebrate the milestone. While answering a handful of questions from curious fans, Viall, 41, revealed that he spoke with Booth, 34, at the event.

“It was a beautiful moment,” he wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 14, without going into further detail about the conversation.

Higgins was the second runner-up on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2015, before he went on to star as the season 20 Bachelor the following year. The “Viall Files” podcast host and Booth were the final two suitors vying for Bristowe, 36, with the Dancing With the Stars champ ultimately accepting Booth’s proposal.

“It was like waving at someone who’s waving at the person behind … but million times worse,” Viall wrote via Instagram in June 2020, reflecting on being rejected by the Canada native as ABC replayed past seasons of the dating franchise. “TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories. … You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!”

Booth, who split from the Spade and Sparrows founder in November 2018, replied at the time, “Well said, ‘other guy’ 😏.”

Though Bristowe and Viall didn’t end up engaged, there was no denying that they had chemistry. The duo sparked controversy in 2015 for hooking up before the fantasy suite dates — a moment that caused trouble in the former Bachelorette’s relationship with Booth.

“At the end of the day, you have a choice and I chose him and he chose me and then he chose to focus on you. It really was hard for him. It was really, really a lingering thing in the relationship,” she told Viall during a November 2019 podcast interview, admitting that she “always felt so much shame” for the way her ex-fiancé reacted to her tryst with the Wisconsin native.

Bristowe continued: “I think I was made to feel shame, but deep down I wasn’t ashamed. But that’s why I acted the way I did or that’s why we didn’t talk or that’s why I made little jabs here and there because I knew he had been so hurt by it and I hated that … I truly, deeply loved him and I wanted to protect him, so it was so hard for me.”

Booth, for his part, felt relieved when he watched his romance with the Dew Edit designer unfold again when it aired as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! last summer.

“It was like I was watching a completely different person,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2020. “But I was also proud of myself for being open and putting myself out there. I had fun watching that. … I was able to sit back and watch it and be proud of myself. I really put my heart on the line out there. I gave everything I had and it was fun watching other relationships too. … It was a nice ending to that chapter.”

Following her split from Booth, the Bachelorette cohost moved on with Jason Tartick, who proposed earlier this year. Viall, for his part, went Instagram official with girlfriend Natalie Joy in January.