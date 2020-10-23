Uncertain for the future? Shawn Booth admits he’s on the fence when it comes to marriage.

“I kind of go back and forth with that,” the fitness instructor, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, October 21, while promoting Movember. “I’ve always wanted to be married and then I kind of started thinking, ‘Maybe I’m just going to be a kind of a single guy and not get married, but have kids.’ I really, really want kids. That’s, like, the main thing that I want.”

The former Bachelorette star added, “Right now, I want kids more than I want a wife, but I know I need to get a wife before I get some kids. That whole thing. But yeah, eventually one day.”

Nearly two years ago, the Connecticut native had been very close to making his way down the altar. After vying for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on The Bachelorette in 2015, the pair got engaged in the season finale but split three years later in November 2018.

Three months later, the 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars contestant began dating fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick, but Booth hasn’t settled into a new long-term relationship.

The Boothcamp founder spoke to Us about the qualities he’s looking for in a romantic partner. “Somebody that’s a dog person, for sure. Somebody who’s just supportive of my lifestyle and somebody who’s super driven, passionate about what they do,” he said. “Somebody [who can] go with the flow. I kind of have a tough schedule and a crazy lifestyle. So yeah, somebody who’s supportive, loyal.”

Booth previously opened up about the challenges of moving on from his relationship with Bristowe as she embarked on her romance with Tartick. “I’m going through the mourning process now, whereas she could have been earlier,” he said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast in January 2019. “So, I guess people mourn things differently and I would definitely say that announcing the breakup was extremely tough and then seeing her move on was extremely tough. And I’m kind of just mourning all of it right now.”

Booth is currently focusing on Movember — an organization that’s focused on raising awareness and funds for men’s health issues, including prostate cancer. Getting involved is as simple as signing up through the charity’s website and starting off November with a clean-shaven face.

“Movember is something that I’ve participated in I think since college. It kind of started off just, you know, getting the excuse to grow a terrible-looking mustache. Then it started to hit home once I had some family members impacted by prostate cancer or colon cancer,” he explained to Us. “The whole mental health awareness [aspect of it], which I’m super passionate about it. And I think it’s great for a group of guys to be able to come together and not have to feel embarrassed or insecure talking about stuff like that.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi