Bachelorette betrayal. Andi Dorfman had an understandable reaction when she discovered her ex Nick Viall wanted to give love another chance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of the reality series.

“I felt f–king pissed that he went on the show because I thought like, ‘Oh, your feelings were actually genuine for me and here is another girl that I feel like I’m very opposite of and you just are showing that same love,’” the It’s Not Okay author, 33, revealed during the latest episode of the “Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast,” released on Thursday, August 27. “And, by the way, it wouldn’t have mattered who it was — whether it was Kaitlyn or Rachel [Lindsay] or Becca [Kufrin].”

Dorfman had to come to terms with the development though. “I just think when someone does that on two seasons, you’re like, ‘What the … I thought you were into me. How are you so quickly into someone else?’” she explained. “But then you have to remind yourself, like, ‘I didn’t pick him,’ you know? And so it was kind of that battle of being annoyed but also having to understand that like, ‘I let him go. He has every right to do this.’”

Viall, 39, first appeared on season 10 of The Bachelorette in 2014, with the attorney as the lead. After finishing as the runner-up, he returned to pursue a relationship with Bristowe, 35, during season 11 the following year. However, he came in second place again.

Now, Dorfman considers her and the season 21 Bachelor “friends,” but things were not always cordial between them. “I have a soft spot in my heart for Nick. Always have, always will. Even though I hated him at times — obviously the [live After the Final Rose special], that debacle,” she said, referring to his confrontation with her after revealing they had sex in the fantasy suite.

Before their bumps in the road, the Georgia native was instantly attracted to Viall. “He had no idea how hot he was, and there was something so innocent and pure about him,” she said of his time on her season. “Everyone thought Nick was hot — like the producers. Nick just didn’t know how hot he was.”

The former Bachelorette maintains that, despite fans still shipping their relationship, she and Viall are not a great match. “Everyone always thinks me and Nick would be good, and if you knew me and Nick, you would know that it would never work,” she noted.

Instead, Dorfman confessed that she would marry Chris Soules if she had to pick a man from her season with whom to settle down. Still, she insisted that she and the farmer, 38, are “never gonna date” and are simply “true friends.”

As far as Viall, in a game of Kiss, Marry, Kill, she joked that it was a “no brainer” to eliminate him, while she would lock lips with Tyler Cameron and tie the knot with Chris Harrison.

Dorfman and Viall sparked reconciliation rumors in June when they were spotted running together in Santa Monica. Not only did he deny they were an item, but a source also told Us Weekly that the two have “been friends for a while now.”