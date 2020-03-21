No need for a repeat. Nick Viall said he doesn’t mind if the Bachelor franchise re-airs episodes during the coronavirus outbreak — as long as it’s not Andi Dorfman‘s season.

“If you’re gonna air any of my seasons, can it be like Bachelor in Paradise or the Bachelor?” Viall, 39, said in an interview on Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima‘s Fireside Chats via Instagram on Thursday, March 19. “Maybe, Kaitlyn’s was a good season, I’m fine with that, but can we just skip Andi’s season altogether?”

He added that he doesn’t mind reliving other Bachelorettes’ seasons, including his ex Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I don’t mind live-tweeting Kaitlyn’s season with like some behind the scenes deets. That could be fun. And Kaitlyn’s with Jason now so it’s all good,” the “Viall Files” podcast host said.

However, Viall admitted that it could be interesting to rewatch the 32-year-old former attorney’s season to compare how much the Bachelor franchise has changed over the years.

“Though it would be kind of fascinating given, like, you know, different times right?” the Wisconsin native said. “Five years ago and now we have the windmill, and back then it was like, it probably wouldn’t be that big of a deal now, that’s for sure. But I would rather just ignore Andi’s season altogether. I’m all for playing the Nick Viall marathon. But you have to tell the whole story. You can’t just air Andi’s season and just leave it.”

Viall competed for Dorfman’s affections on season 10 of The Bachelorette in 2014. During the After the Final Rose special, Viall confronted Dorfman about why she was intimate with him when she wasn’t fully committed to their relationship.

“If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why, like, why you made love with me,” he told her at the time.

Dorfman ultimately gave the final rose to Josh Murray, whom she split from in January 2015. The reality star later appeared on 34-year-old Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015 before he took the lead as The Bachelor in 2016. Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi on the finale but the former couple split nine months later.

