



Laughing it off years later! Exes Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman used The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s on-air sex confession on Monday, July 29, to reflect on the past.

“This went differently for me,” Viall, 38, quipped in the comments section of Us Weekly’s Instagram post about Brown, 24, and Weber, 27, admitting they had sex not twice but four times during their fantasy suite date.

Dorfman, 32, also got in on the fun, sharing a throwback photo from 2014 that showed her and the “Viall Files” podcast host in the hot seat. “Ohhhh sheeeeet …. here’s to hoping tonight goes a little smoother for our gal tonight!!!!” the Single State of Mind author wrote.

While many people were quick to tell Dorfman that it’s been long enough and she and Viall should put the past in the past, the Georgia native took the opportunity to reveal she and Viall are on good terms despite their rocky past.

“It’s all water under the bridge now,” Dorfman responded to one commenter.

In response to another fan who praised her for being able to joke about something that once made her uncomfortable, the former Bachelorette wrote, “It’s good to be able to laugh at awkward situations five years later.”

On Monday night, Brown and Weber got real about the sexual activities that took place in a windmill during season 15 of the reality dating show — with the pilot’s parents front and center in the audience.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” the former pageant queen told host Chris Harrison. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

Years prior, Viall confronted Dorfman during the 2014 After the Final Rose special for having sex with him when she wasn’t fully committed to their relationship. “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why, like, why you made love with me,” the Wisconsin native told Dorfman at the time.

Dorfman ultimately chose to give her final rose to Josh Murray, whom she split from in January 2015 after a brief engagement. Viall, meanwhile, went on to be the Bachelor in 2016 and proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi during the finale. The former couple called it quits months later.

The Bachelorette finale airs on ABC Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

