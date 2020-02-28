Andi Dorfman Addresses Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

More than friends? Andi Dorfman opened up about her feelings for Bachelor Nation pal Tyler Cameron and revealed that their relationship is strictly platonic.

“I tried, he wasn’t having it. Just kidding,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, wrote during an Instagram Live Q&A on Thursday, February 27. “But no, we are just friends. I love him, he is literally one of my favorite humans and we have a good banter where we give each other a hard time but are also supportive of one another without any judgments. Plus, he and @mattjames919 are always putting a smile on my face and making me laugh so hard that I’ve gotten a 6-pack since meeting them.”

Cameron, 27, also denied that he had a romantic relationship with the Single State of Mind author in an interview with Page Six published on February 21.

“Andi has been a great person for me to reach out to when going through this whole experience because she’s been through it on both ends as the lead and as a contestant, but there’s nothing romantic between us,” the general contractor said.

Cameron and Dorfman first sparked dating rumors when they ran the New York City marathon together in August 2019. The Florida native — who competed for Hannah Brown’s final rose on season 15 of The Bachelorette — was linked to Gigi Hadid at the time.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2019 that Cameron and the 24-year-old model had called it quits on their two-month romance. One month later, a source told Us that there wasn’t any bad blood between the pair.

“Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend,” the insider said at the time.“They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.”

Cameron, meanwhile, has shifted his focus from his dating life to making a major life change — moving into a New York City apartment.

The model shared on Thursday that he and his roommate, Matt James, had settled into their new pad and outfitted their place with furniture and décor. “We have finally made ourselves a home together thanks to our friends over at @raymourflanigan! (#MYLER is forever),” Cameron captioned a series of pictures of the apartment via Instagram. “This whole set was customizable to the tee.”

Later that day, Cameron announced that he had to cancel his Good Morning America run on Friday, February 28, due to a “family emergency.”

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” he wrote via Twitter on Thursday. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”

Dorfman, for her part, appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor before she handed out roses as the Bachelorette on season 10. The TV personality got engaged to Josh Murray on the season 10 finale but the duo split in January 2015 after nine months of dating.

The Georgia native revealed during her Instagram Live Q&A that she doubted ABC would want her to be the Bachelorette again.

“Lol… They wouldn’t ask me,” she wrote. “I’m pretty sure they’ve never asked me to do anything ever since I returned my ring except our big union last year. I’m either too boring or too single or on the sh–t list, who knows.”

