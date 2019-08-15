Spotted in Central Park: Tyler Cameron and Andi Dorfman. But is another Bachelor romance brewing? Not so fast!

The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up teamed up with the former star of the ABC series for a group run in New York City on Wednesday, August 14.

During the event, Cameron, 26, announced that he is going to run the New York City Marathon and the Chicago Marathon to support ABC Food Tours. Us Weekly previously revealed in June that Dorfman, 32, was also set to tackle the NYC marathon.

According on an onlooker, the It’s Not Okay author gave an inspirational speech about running before she joined Cameron and 200 fans for a jog around the park. The onlooker also noted that it didn’t appear that anything romantic was brewing between Dorfman and Cameron.

The general contractor has, however, been spotted getting cozy with Gigi Hadid. The duo were first seen together in NYC on August 4, days after Cameron spent the night at ex Hannah Brown’s Los Angeles apartment.

After another evening out with friends on August 5, Cameron and Hadid, 24, took their romance to Justin Theroux’s new bar, Ray’s, on Monday, August 12.

While Cameron has yet to publicly comment on his headline-making love life, Brown admitted she had “beef” with the former Bachelorette contestant for stepping out with Hadid in such a public way.

“We are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there,” she said on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on August 7. “And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.”

