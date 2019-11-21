



Wedding bells! Julie Bowen “can’t wait” for her TV daughter Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams.

The Modern Family star opened up about the upcoming nuptials while chatting with Us Weekly about her partnership with Genentech on Wednesday, November 20.

“I am,” Bowen, 49, told Us exclusively when asked if she was excited for the wedding. “It is the same weekend as a humongous birthday party of a friend of mine in Italy that I agreed to go to, and I’m like, ‘How am I going to do this?’ But I am. I’m going to do it.”

On Modern Family, Bowen plays mom Claire Dunphy and Hyland, 28, plays her eldest daughter Haley Dunphy. Off screen, the two are as close as family, which is why the actress would never miss her costar’s nuptials.

“I’m going to be on a lot of planes, but I’m doing it. Yeah, I can’t miss Sarah’s wedding,” she added. “I can’t wait. It’s going to be so beautiful.”

Hyland’s character may be high maintenance on the ABC comedy, which is in its 11th season, but she couldn’t be more relaxed in real life, according to Bowen. The Maryland native said that while the Dirty Dancing actress is thrilled to be marrying Adams, 34, she refuses to be a “bridezilla.”

“She is super into it. I mean, she’s not Bridezilla. Not at all, but she is super into it in a really, cute adorable way,” she gushed.

Hyland and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender got engaged in July and according to Bowen, “She got bit by the bug and Wells is an angel.”

The Boston Legal alum has watched The Wedding Year actress grow up on set and she thinks the happy couple complement one another perfectly.

“I think that Wells — they balance each other,” the mother of three told Us. “She’s been a professional actress since she was a kid. She’s got grit and drive and Wells is, kind of oddly more … He’s got a lot of grit and drive too, but he’s a little bit, he seems kind of laid back. They just balance each other’s energies really well and yet they’re both super driven and supportive of each other’s careers.”

Modern Family’s farewell season airs on Wednesdays on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.