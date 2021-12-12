Reality Check Jessica Says She and Husband Ben Argue Over This Post Wedding

Back to reality? Ben Higgins’ wife, Jessica Clarke, got real about how the couple are adjusting to living together after tying the knot last month.

“It’s been so fun,” the 26-year-old star exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 9, while promoting her partnership with MagicLinen. “We both have a more simple style in general, which is also why we decided to partner with MagicLinen because they are blunt, elegant and timeless, which we love because hopefully we’re in [our] house forever — that’s our goal.”

However, the Tennessee native explained that being newlyweds hasn’t come without its bumps, revealing the one thing she and Higgins, 32, disagree about when home together.

“Our biggest argument right now is [that] I’m not as detailed-oriented as Ben is, so I don’t notice all the little crumbs I leave behind,” Clarke said. “That drives him crazy, so I’m trying to be better and use plates more often.”

Even though she leaves one too many crumbs on the table, the University of Mississippi alum called her and the Bachelor alum’s Colorado home a place where she could see them raising their kids.

“It’s so beautiful,” she said of their residence outside of Denver. “I keep telling people, like, I really do realize [that] I’ve married my best friend since we started living together because it’s just so easy and we have so much fun.”

The pair, who got engaged in March 2020, lived apart before walking down the aisle in November — and were waiting to have sex until they had exchanged vows. After a romantic getaway to St. Barts, they’ve eased into married life, according to Clarke, who told Us she and her spouse are still in the honeymoon phase.

“I mean, I feel like we’ve always been this way when we were dating but it’s not like we haven’t had arguments or discussions since we’ve gotten back,” she said. “We definitely are back into real life and being a married couple, but we’re able to resolve [the arguments] really well. … We definitely are in the honeymoon phase because we just laugh a lot together and have a lot of fun.”

Clarke gushed over the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost noting that they keep things fresh with unique date nights.

“Ben and I are really big foodies. We love trying new restaurants. I know a lot of people say that, but we have a list on my phone,” the former college athlete explained. “[We have] different restaurants [we] try to check off so we go to a new one. We try and go every week.”

Clarke added that she and the Indiana native “have a proper sit-down date night” with a full dinner. The duo are also hooked on holiday movies — because of esthetician’s personal love for them.

“I’m really big into Christmas movies so that’s all we can watch during December,” she joked. “But we also are watching Yellowstone and then we are watching [Michelle Young‘s] season of The Bachelorette, of course.”

Between their date nights and holiday movie binges, Clarke has been decorating her and Higgins’ new home with the help of MagicLinen.

“This is our first holiday season, first of all, as a married couple, and then in our new house as well. So, I really wanted to be able to host people for parties and MagicLinen was kind enough to send us this incredible wedding gift package,” she said, noting the company gifted them with linen curtains, tablecloths, runners and napkins. “It has warmed up our space in a way that I didn’t really realize a table could. It makes me feel very mature to have a tablecloth on my dining room table — I’ve never done that before — and it’s so beautiful.”

The former track and field star admitted that she spills things “all the time” in the kitchen, so Higgins’ “favorite” item from MagicLinen is the apron they sent her. “I love that it’s a female-owned brand too because females supporting females [is something] you gotta do,” Clarke added.

With reporting by Diana Cooper