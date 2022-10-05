It all comes back to Stagecoach. After Justin Glaze and Salley Carson’s alleged hookup at the music festival made headlines on Bachelor In Paradise, their fellow Bachelor Nation alums are breaking down what really went down.

“Stagecoach was fun, wasn’t it @Justin_Glaze,” Kira Mengistu tweeted on Tuesday, October 4, sharing a group photo with Justin, 27, Blake Horstmann, Noah Erb and more. Kira, 33, added emoji arrows beneath the images of herself and Glaze.

The Bachelorette season 17 alum, for his part, had no recollection of the doctor’s attendance at the Indio, California, festival.

“Lmfao Kira was at stagecoach? This whole story is newssss to meeee. Anything for some screen time though I guess? *Sigh,*” the investment sales consultant tweeted on Monday, October 3, with a laughing emoji.

The Bachelor season 26 alum replied to Justin’s post, claiming they exchanged “several short conversations” during the event. “Get some glasses and a better attitude,” she retorted.

Justin — who’s been exploring connections with Genevieve Parisi and Victoria Fuller on BiP season 8 — doubled down on his account, noting he “truly” doesn’t think the pair spoke at all during the weekend.

“Just odd to speak on and embellish someone’s whereabouts and actions so authoritatively that you don’t know,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Kira then alleged that the twosome “definitely” did speak before claiming she was in a “five-person girl group” with Salley, 26, and she “[knows] what [she] saw.” She concluded: “Don’t really understand why you’re coming at me, but it’s all good.”

While Salley — who left Clayton Echard’s season ahead of night one’s limo entrances — has yet to appear on BiP, her suitcase was dropped in the girls’ bunk during the Monday episode of the ABC dating series. As Lace Morris, Genevieve, 27, and more of the cast rifled through the Virginia native’s belongings on camera, her alleged hookup with Glaze was revealed.

Genevieve claimed during the episode that Salley and Justin had spent time together at Stagecoach, months before hitting the Mexican beaches. Genevieve was worried that the Virginia native’s BiP arrival would mean she wouldn’t receive a rose on her birthday.

“I’m more interested in Justin in one day than I was with Clayton in a month,” the Los Angeles resident said in the episode, fretting about their romantic future.

Kira then chimed in on the matter, alleging that Justin and Salley were “all over” each other at the April festival. “It was really weird. We’re all just, like, hanging out, being friendly. … And he was, like, just focusing on Salley [and] not talking to anyone else,” she told Genevieve in Monday’s episode. “He was basically ignoring everyone else there just to, like, mack on Salley.”

While Salley has yet to address the alleged Stagecoach encounter, she is set to join BiP during the Monday, October 10, episode, according to a teaser.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.