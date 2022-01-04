Ready for a rose? Bachelor contestant Salley Carson raised a few eyebrows in September 2021 when eagle-eyed fans noticed she was engaged to Avery Buchholz shortly before leaving to film the ABC series.

Clayton Echard’s season has been somewhat shocking from the start, with Us Weekly confirming him as the season 26 Bachelor in September 2021. The reveal was shocking because fans had yet to officially meet him as one of Michelle Young’s season on season 18 of The Bachelorette.

A source told Us at the time, however, that Clayton, 28, was the next Bachelor after he was spotted filming his season. Viewers later learned more about the Missouri native as he competed for Young’s final rose when the Bachelorette premiered in October 2021.

As news broke that the former football player would be at the helm for season 26, ABC teased potential suitors who were ready to vie for Clayton’s heart.

That same month, Reality Steve learned that Salley, who was listed as one of the 31 women on the season, was engaged and celebrating her bachelorette party one month prior to jetting off to Los Angeles to film The Bachelor.

The 26-year-old Southern belle toasted to her wedding in Mexico in August 2021, according to photos from her friends. Salley, for her part, doesn’t have any pictures from the weekend on her social media pages. She did, however, lean into her past relationship status listing “previously engaged” as her profession on her ABC bio.

“Salley is a real-life Meredith Grey looking for her McDreamy,” her bio reads. “[She] keeps a tight circle of friends that she likes to have dinner and drinks with but is a career-focused girl who is usually in bed by 11 p.m.”

Salley is described as “religious, family-oriented and adventurous.” When it comes to what she wants in a future partner, she identified a man “who is loyal, fun and willing to give her lots of attention because, why lie? She loves it!”

Unlike many of the women who are vying for Clayton’s attention this season, Salley has not promoted the show on her Instagram profile. In fact, hours before the season premiere, she was posting photos poolside in the Bahamas. Salley shared snaps from the SLS Baha Mar hotel on Monday, January 3, including a pic with Charli D’Amelio.

Scroll down to learn more about Salley and her ex-fiancé: