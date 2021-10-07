Perfect fit! While Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb didn’t have the smoothest journey on Bachelor in Paradise, they eventually found their happy ending off screen.

When season 7 of the ABC reality spinoff premiered in August 2021, the nurse was quickly taken with the season 25 Bachelor alum, who he admitted caught his eye before filming began. Though they appeared to be going strong throughout their time on the beach, they struggled to communicate their feelings to one another clearly.

“I have these feelings for this girl and she’s perfect in all these ways, but I don’t know if she’s perfect for me,” the Oklahoma native said during a September 2021 episode after feeling disappointed that Abigail didn’t reciprocate when he said he was falling for her. “It’s a feeling I had early on that I tried to ignore, because there’s potential there, but it never went away like I kind of just assumed it would. At the end of the day, I think what’s holding me back is I don’t know if I’ll be able to get to where I want to be.”

In a confessional, Noah debated trusting the “feeling in his gut” that he hadn’t found The One just yet. As their fellow cast members celebrated at an ’80s-themed prom party, the season 16 Bachelorette alum pulled Abigail aside to end their relationship.

“I’ve been trying to force something that I want, when deep down I know that I’ve not found my person,” he explained as the Oregon native struggled to hold back tears.

Heartbroken, Abigail replied, “I don’t think I’ve been this blindsided before. You go from telling someone you’re falling in love with them the night before to this conversation. You were the one that constantly said, ‘I’m not going to say anything that I don’t mean. I don’t want to make false promises.’ But you ultimately ended up doing that.”

The pair ultimately couldn’t find a way to see eye to eye and left Paradise separately before prom was over. However, they confirmed their romance was back on with an adorable update during the October 2021 season finale.

“You never know what you got until it’s gone, then you never let it go,” Noah later wrote via Instagram alongside a compilation of his favorite moments with Abigail after the show. “I love you @abigail_heringer , here is to laughing through life until we are old 👴🏻👵🏼 (World, meet my new GF, turns out we do know how to talk to eachother [sic] and I think I’ll keep her).”

