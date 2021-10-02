Weighing in? Amid the ongoing rumors about the circumstances surrounding Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s second split, Noah Erb has subtly weighed in on the matter.

“So, I just checked my phone and I saw some DMs and some spoiler accounts and a lot of interesting stuff swirling around,” the current Bachelor in Paradise contestant, 26, posted a quick Instagram Story video from his car on Friday, October 1. “Huh.”

As the Oklahoma native made an array of speculative faces, another voice can be heard laughing off-camera.

The traveling nurse also captioned his Story, writing, “A lot of interesting stuff swirling around … It must be spooky season [ghost emoji].”

Us Weekly previously confirmed on Tuesday, September 28, that the former football player, 32, and the California native, 40, had split after reuniting in February. Two days later, the hairstylist shared a photo holding her mother’s hand.

“I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” the former Bachelorette captioned the photo on Thursday, September 30. “What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent [breast implant removal] surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today. I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.”

Crawley tagged Abigail Heringer — who is currently pursuing a relationship with Erb on the ABC reality series — in her post, hours after rumors swirled that a current BiP fan-favorite hooked up with a recent Bachelor Nation winner.

Amid the ongoing speculation, one source exclusively told Us on Friday, October 1 that the 26-year-old Bachelor 25 contestant and the South Dakota native previously “hooked up” before the ABC reality TV show began filming this summer. The source noted that Heringer, 26, told her friends that she “was under the impression that [Moss] and Clare weren’t serious” at the time. The insider then alleged that the Bachelor Winter Games alum found out about the relationship via the online rumors, which is why she tagged Heringer in the social media snap. Heringer has since been untagged from the post.

However, a second source close to the former athlete claimed that he was never romantically involved with the Oregon native.

“They met once at flag football in New York City that a bunch of Bachelor people attended. Everyone went to a bar after, they did not sleep together. He’s never cheated on Clare,” the second insider added. “They never kissed or had sex. Dale is friends with Abigail.”

Heringer and Erb pursued a relationship during the first episode of BiP’s seventh season, though their status hit a snag during the September 28 episode, after the Bachelorette alum told his partner he was falling in love to no response. Afterward, he had a gut feeling that the pair were not meant to be and blindsided her with those revelations at the Paradise Prom.

Bachelor in Paradise airs its finale airs on Tuesday, October 5, at 8 p.m. ET.