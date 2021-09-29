Counting down to the final days! Couples flourished and faltered as time dwindled during the Tuesday, September 28, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

The three-hour episode picked up with Ivan Hall and Aaron Clancy’s fight over Chelsea Vaughn. Most of the cast took Ivan’s side since he claimed that Chelsea pulled him aside to talk, but once Chelsea told her version of events, she proved that Ivan was lying about who initiated the conversation. When Chelsea confronted Ivan about his fib, he alleged that he never said she pulled him, while some started to wonder whether Ivan was only trying to secure a rose so that he could meet someone new on the beach.

But the drama with Ivan was far from over. Wells Adams announced before the rose ceremony that something had come up that he needed to discuss with Ivan. Privately, Ivan admitted that he snuck out of his hotel room when the group sheltered from the tropical storm the night before to see Alexa Caves — who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and was supposed to be a late arrival to the beach — after finding her room number on a producer’s phone. He believed he was going to be eliminated anyway and felt hopeless about his prospects, so he took a chance since he wanted to meet Alexa all along.

Ivan knew it was wrong to go around the system, and he confessed to his costars before leaving the show. He also apologized to Chelsea, telling her he would not have accepted her rose because he wasn’t in the right place mentally to stay. After Ivan’s exit, Dr. Joe Park, Demar Jackson and Blake Monar were eliminated during the rose ceremony. Alexa, for her part, never arrived on the beach.

The next day, Anna Redman arrived with a date card. Although Tia Booth hoped to give her romance with James Bonsall another chance, he agreed to go when Anna asked him out. James and Anna had fun together and decided to explore their relationship further.

Mykenna Dorn then came in with a date card of her own. She tried to take Aaron, but he declined because he didn’t believe he was emotionally able to give her what she needed after being involved in drama earlier in the week. She wanted to leave after the rejection, but Ed Waisbrot convinced her to stay and take him on the date instead. Mykenna was ultimately glad she connected with Ed, but Natasha Parker was upset since she gave him her rose after he expressed interest in her.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, for their part, noted that they had a solid plan to make their relationship work in the real world, committing to traveling back and forth from the U.S. and her native country, Canada.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, meanwhile, hit a roadblock when he sensed they still weren’t on the same page. He thought the passion between them was gone because Mari wasn’t being honest about her feelings, but she was blindsided by his suggestion. They later worked through their miscommunication, and she thought they were on track for an engagement.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb also faced a setback. She believed everyone thought they were a stronger couple than they were because they were avoiding talking about their feelings. Noah finally told Abigail he was falling in love with her, but she froze in response.

Amid all of the relationship ups and downs, the cast went to Paradise prom. Tia was lonely as the only single person at the event until Aaron made his move. He gave her a corsage and they made out, which made Chelsea mad since he didn’t talk to her first.

Abigail also wanted to tell Noah she was falling in love with him at the prom after not registering it when he said it to her. However, Noah had a gut feeling that he and Abigail were not meant to be. He didn’t want to continue on if he didn’t think their relationship would work outside of Paradise, and he suspected he might love her but not be in love with her.

Abigail was blindsided when Noah told her he had been ignoring his instincts about her. She felt that he lied to her when he said he was falling in love, which he denied. The episode ended with her crying in the bathroom as he waited outside the door.

Scroll through the gallery below to see where the couples stand after the tenth episode.