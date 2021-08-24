Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 74

Wells Adams on Who Surprised Him the Most on ‘BiP’ Season 7 — and Which Former Lead He Wants to Join Next

By

The drama is just getting started on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and we’re looking at what’s to come on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

All the Rules and Secrets You Didn't Know About 'BiP'

Read article

When asked which contestant surprised him the most while shooting the Mexico-based spinoff, bartender Wells Adams had nice things to say about Katie Thurston’s contestants.

Wells Adams on Who Surprised Him the Most on ‘BiP’ Season 7
Wells Adams on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ ABC

“Love Connor [Brennan], he’s the perfect combination of dorky and cool. And it’s something that I can really relate to, you know, he’s got this, like, cool musicality side, but he also has nothing but dad jokes. I loved sitting across the bar with him and hanging out,” the 37-year-old reality TV personality told Us from the set of Bachelor in Paradise’s Heineken commercial. “Tre [Cooper] is one of the funniest guys ever. Aaron [Clancy] and Connor were really fun to get to know. They’re two of the biggest bros, like, these San Diego dudes that say weird surfer catchphrases that I’d never heard of. … Katie had some really good guys on her season, and I think a lot of people are going to be really excited to get to know them a little bit better.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Pre-Show Drama

Read article

The 2021 season will also feature a lot of familiar faces, including season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. Wells is subsequently hoping more former Bachelors or Bachelorettes will follow suit and appear on the show down the line.

“I want to see leads come on the show, like, that’s what I really want. Because it was kind of a thing that leads would never do. I’m talking about people who were the Bachelor or the Bachelorette,” he told Us. “And I think now that Paradise has this sort of, like, cool cachet that it maybe hasn’t had years past, I’m hoping that happens. I would love to see Peter [Weber] come — not because I want to see Peter — because I want to see his mom come down there too and stir some stuff up. I want to have a Heineken with Barbara, that will be the greatest freaking day ever.”

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now?

Read article

For more from Wells, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Episode 75

Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season by the Numbers: Average Age and More Trends
Season 17 of The Bachelorette kicks off on Monday, June 7, and Suzana, who runs @BachelorData on Instagram, broke down Katie Thurston’s journey by the numbers on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. Katie...
Flip podcast card

Episode 76

Katie Thurston Teases She’s ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ by Virgin Contestant
There’s still a lot to unpack from the season 17 premiere of The Bachelorette — and Us Weekly is breaking it all down on our “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. Inside the Resort Where Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’...
Flip podcast card

Episode 77

Tears! Cringe! Heather McDonald: What You Didn't See on ‘Bachelorette’ Date
Comedian Heather McDonald had a front row seat to Katie Thurston’s first Bachelorette group date on Monday, June 14 — and she’s spilling all on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. ‘Bachelor’...
Flip podcast card

Episode 78

Nick Viall Says Blake Moynes Was on Set of Katie's Season During Group Date
Nick Viall knows a thing or two about showing up late to a season of The Bachelorette — and he’s predicting Blake Moynes will have success on Katie Thurston’s season despite his late arrival. Nick Viall:...
Flip podcast card

Episode 79

Bachelor’s Elyse: Why Greg Grippo Isn't The One for Katie Thurston
Greg Grippo has seemingly been the front-runner for Katie Thurston’s heart on season 17 of The Bachelorette … but will their journey end in heartbreak? Bachelor season 23 alum Elyse Dehlbom recapped the Monday, June 28,...
Flip podcast card