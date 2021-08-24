The drama is just getting started on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and we’re looking at what’s to come on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

When asked which contestant surprised him the most while shooting the Mexico-based spinoff, bartender Wells Adams had nice things to say about Katie Thurston’s contestants.

“Love Connor [Brennan], he’s the perfect combination of dorky and cool. And it’s something that I can really relate to, you know, he’s got this, like, cool musicality side, but he also has nothing but dad jokes. I loved sitting across the bar with him and hanging out,” the 37-year-old reality TV personality told Us from the set of Bachelor in Paradise’s Heineken commercial. “Tre [Cooper] is one of the funniest guys ever. Aaron [Clancy] and Connor were really fun to get to know. They’re two of the biggest bros, like, these San Diego dudes that say weird surfer catchphrases that I’d never heard of. … Katie had some really good guys on her season, and I think a lot of people are going to be really excited to get to know them a little bit better.”

The 2021 season will also feature a lot of familiar faces, including season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. Wells is subsequently hoping more former Bachelors or Bachelorettes will follow suit and appear on the show down the line.

“I want to see leads come on the show, like, that’s what I really want. Because it was kind of a thing that leads would never do. I’m talking about people who were the Bachelor or the Bachelorette,” he told Us. “And I think now that Paradise has this sort of, like, cool cachet that it maybe hasn’t had years past, I’m hoping that happens. I would love to see Peter [Weber] come — not because I want to see Peter — because I want to see his mom come down there too and stir some stuff up. I want to have a Heineken with Barbara, that will be the greatest freaking day ever.”

