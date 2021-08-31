Tensions are running high in Mexico. After the Monday, August 30, episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Tammy Ly joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to weigh in on all the season 7 drama — including her love triangle with Thomas Jacobs and Aaron Clancy.

“Me and Aaron had a really good start to our relationship,” Tammy, 26, told Us before detailing her status with Aaron, also 26, during Monday’s episode. “At that point in time, we had a conversation earlier that day at the pool, and [I] said, ‘I think we are a good connection right now, but I think we’re both still open to exploring other options as well.’ And he more than agreed.”

While Bachelor Nation seemingly watched Tammy and Thomas, 29, walk past Aaron, Tre Cooper and James Bonsall during Monday’s episode, the Syracuse native told Us on the podcast that she didn’t even know the insurance agent could see the pair.

“It looks like they’re really close, but they were actually very far away. It’s half of a beach distance-wise. So I didn’t even realize he was there. I wasn’t trying to find out if he was there so he could watch, I had, really, no idea that he was watching,” Tammy explained before firing back at Aaron, Tre and James’ claims she should’ve given him a “look” before going off with Thomas. “I’m not to be owned, so I don’t owe anybody anything. We’re here just trying to find a person to explore all the options possible.”

While she was spending time with Thomas, whom the fellow Bachelorette season 17 alums have made it clear they don’t like, Tre could be heard saying Tammy was displaying “human trash bag behavior” and off camera, it appeared one of the men called her a “dog.”

“I was really disappointed and shocked to hear that Tre and James were saying provocative names about me,” Tammy told Us. “I didn’t realize that was going on, especially because I thought I had a really good friendship with James. I helped him the week prior with Victoria P. stuff. And I don’t know, just hearing them call me those names just because they hate someone? It’s just like, what did I have to do with your dislike toward this person? I’m not a trash human. I’m not a dog. Would they think the same or say the same things if I was a man or if I was their boys? Or would they be like, you know, hyping me up if I was one of their friends, like a dude?”

When asked about her connection with Thomas specifically, Tammy noted that Katie Thurston’s season hadn’t aired when they were filming, and she wanted to give him a chance after he got off to a rocky start on the beach.

“I sat with him for, like, two hours and we just talked about, you know, what this world could do to us and our mental health and as long as we know that we’re not really ‘villains’ in the real world and we’re just very misunderstood,” she explained. “We bonded over [the fact that] we’re both real estate agents and the type of personality we are, so I really bonded with him over a friendship in the morning. … . And the romantic part didn’t even cross my mind until later that night, because he was trying to pursue other women as well and I was trying to help him.”