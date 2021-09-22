Bachelor alum Elyse Dehlbom joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, September 21, episode — and all signs point to there being more to the story when it comes to Tia Booth.

After Tuesday’s episode aired, the 30-year-old Arkansas native provided an explanation for why she was upset with Blake Monar for not making a bigger effort in their relationship.

“Right when the cocktail party started, I saw Thomas [Jacobs] go by with a tray of chicken nuggets for Becca [Kufrin] and a bunch of pics of their dogs just to be cute and sweet for her,” Tia wrote via Instagram Stories, noting that was more to her “rage” on the episode. “This dude says, ‘You know I’m not gonna set up anything for you, right? You should know how I feel about you. All that stuff other guys do is fake for TV.’ And I lost my mind. This ain’t my first rodeo. It ain’t that hard. Gimme nugs & fries.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Tia was struggling to decide between her attraction to Blake, 31, and her feelings for James Bonsall. She added via Instagram that she was having an emotional time on the beach due to her father’s battle with stage 4 colon cancer back home.

“All I remember about this day is I was pissed my spray tan was going and I had my emotional breaking point bawling in interviews about [it] being overwhelming/thinking about my dad,” she explained.

Blake, for his part, allegedly joked about the situation in a since-deleted Instagram Story, writing, “When you refuse to simp after knowing someone for 3 days …”

On the Wednesday, September 22, episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, Elyse got real about what she heard went down in Paradise vs. how it’s airing on the show.

“I had heard from friends certain whisperings here and there, but it’s really interesting to see how it’s playing out on TV. You might have heard something was explosive, but — I’m hearing this from people, they’re getting off the beach — when you’re in that environment, all of your emotions are heightened,” the Bachelor season 23 alum explained. “So someone could be like, ‘I don’t like your hair today.’ And you’re like, ‘They hate me. They absolutely hate me this and this vile thing about me.’ It’s just interesting to see not only the edit, and maybe they left something out in favor of a certain contestant or story line, or all of my friends [are] just overly emotional. Probably a little bit of both.

Elyse went on to address Tia’s situation specifically.

“It kind of came out of nowhere when she was going after Blake, but she was explaining [via Instagram], like, ‘I was really upset about my dad all day [and] thinking about how I’m spending time away from my family.’ And for those that don’t know, Tia’s dad is going through cancer right now,” Elyse told Us. “And I can’t imagine, just from going through that with my sister, how incredibly hard that would be. And yeah, your emotions might come out in ways you don’t anticipate, even if it’s not about the person that’s directly in front of you. So she was explaining that and I went, ‘Oh, yeah, that makes total sense.’ Whereas when you watch it on TV, you’re like, ‘Honey, it’s OK, you’ve known this boy for a day.’”

