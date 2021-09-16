Connor Saeli Doesn’t Think Pal Noah's Relationship With Abigail Will Last

While recapping the Tuesday, September 14, episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, Connor Saeli shared insight into his friends Noah Erb and Ivan Hall’s beach romances with Abigail Heringer and Kendall Long, respectively.

“I know Noah. … So I’m curious to see how this one plays out. I actually don’t know what happens between the two of them. But I’ve heard of Abigail from people. I don’t know if their personalities match up, to be honest,” the 26-year-old Bachelorette season 15 alum said on the Wednesday, September 15, episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “Or maybe, like, values is the right word.”

Connor’s other pal on the beach is Ivan, 29, who is seeing Kendall, 30. During Tuesday’s episode, there was an awkward moment between the pair as he seemingly went in for a kiss while she was worried about ex Joe Amabile’s romance with Serena Pitt.

“I gotta have my boys back, but I felt for him in that situation. I mean, when he tried to kiss her and was kind of totally denied — oh, wow,” Connor told Us. “He is, like, the sweetest guy. … I can’t imagine being down there on the beach with an ex. Let’s just say if Caelynn [Miller-Keyes] and Dean [Unglert] didn’t leave [during season 6] and they just came back and enjoyed Paradise, I would have been out of there so quickly. Like, I’m not going to sit here and watch this, so I get it.”

Kendall dated Joe, 34, for nearly two years after they met on season 5 of BiP. They called it quits in early 2020.

“I think the thing that kinda caught me off guard a little bit was when [someone] asked her, ‘Oh, did you guys break up recently or when was it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, it was, like, a year and a half ago, so kind of recent.’ That’s not recent,” Connor told Us. “That’s a decent amount of time ago. A year and a half is a long time to get over someone.”

Still, the Waterboy founder acknowledged how “tough” it is to see your ex move on.

“Especially in such close quarters and being involved in a show. I’m sure she’s being asked about that all day in interviews and stuff,” Connor said. “It was just so repetitive and it’s like, ‘I’m over it.’ But I think those are feelings you need to sort out for yourself. And I did feel bad for Ivan in that situation because he probably felt very confident in her. And then I’d imagine she, maybe, wasn’t expressing all her feelings in regard to Joe to him until that moment. And he was like, ‘Oh wow, OK this isn’t like what I thought it was.’ And you can kind of see that in his face. It’s just a little bit of a letdown moment. So we’ll see what happens next week, but I feel like she’ll probably leave.”

As for Joe and Serena, 23, who said “I’m falling in love with you” for the first time on Tuesday’s episode — count Connor in as a fan!

“The show needs to show more of those love moments. I love that. That one — I didn’t tear up — [but] I was like, ‘Oh!’ I feel like those moments are what people really like about the show,” he told Us. “And I think the drama is great and everything, it’s fun to watch every once in a while, but I feel like it’s been very repetitive over the last few seasons of Paradise, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette. It’s just, like, the same drama and it’s in a way a little bit predictable. But it’s those moments when someone says I love you for the first time and it’s such a vulnerable moment too. And you can see it in Serena, and Joe too, they’re both not good at expressing their feelings. And then for her to say it and not know how he’s going to respond and then to get it back in return, it’s like, ‘Yes, let’s go!’”