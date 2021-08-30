Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ah, late summer into early fall. It’s one of our favorite times of the year. The weather is lovely, we’re spending as much time outside as possible and it’s a great time to fall in love…with cute new clothing, at least!

Some might even say it’s…paradise. Serena Pitt, more commonly known as Serena P., certainly might think so. The reality staple, a favorite of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and current Bachelor in Paradise star — where she’s been snuggling up with Grocery Store Joe (Joe Amabile) — has become an icon in numerous ways. First, for her confidence and her bright and genuine personality, and second for her impeccable fashion sense. We just found our new favorite top because of her!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Pitt (@serena_pitt)

Get the MAXIMGR Tie Knot Long Sleeve Crop Top in White (originally $31) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Pitt recently posted a couple of photos on her Instagram, enjoying some white wine back in her homeland of Canada and wearing such an amazingly cute top. It was white and cropped with long, voluminous sleeves, plus a little added ruffle and a subtle, polka dot-style pattern all over. We saw the photos and knew we couldn’t move on in life until we found something similar.

Enter: this MAXIMGR top. We searched through a bunch of different blouses, but this one had the right vibes and similar details, and we truly just loved its look — not to mention its 58% markdown!

Get the MAXIMGR Tie Knot Long Sleeve Crop Top in White (originally $31) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dotted white top is wonderfully flowy, lightly sheer and super soft. It has long sleeves but can totally be worn over multiple seasons, a deep V-neckline and a ruffled, cropped hem. The focal point here, however, is the tie right at the center, gathering each side of the hem upwards. So cute!

Pitt wore her white top with blue denim bottoms, and you can certainly do the same with this Amazon version, whether with jeans or jean shorts. You could also wear it with faux-leather leggings, or maybe a mini skirt. You could go for a wide leg pair of pants too. Dress it up, dress it down — both ways will be fabulous. Just grab it while it’s on sale and in stock!

Get the MAXIMGR Tie Knot Long Sleeve Crop Top in White (originally $31) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more blouses here and explore all of Amazon Fashion here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for even more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!