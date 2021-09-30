Her side of the story? Clare Crawley weighed in on her current relationship status — and appeared to take a dig at Dale Moss in the process.

“I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now … I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” the 40-year-old hairstylist wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 30, two days after Us Weekly confirmed that the reality TV couple called it quits again.

The California native shared a photo of interlocked hands, continuing in the caption, “What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent [breast implant removal] surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today.”

Amid the highs and lows, Crawley concluded, “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.”

Her post, which briefly (and inexplicably) included a tag to Bachelor in Paradise‘s Abigail Heringer‘s account, came shortly after an eyewitness exclusively told Us that Moss, 33, was “in great spirits” with fellow Bachelor Nation member Tyler Cameron during a fitness event in Los Angeles, his first public outing since his split.

Crawley met the South Dakota native during season 16 of The Bachelorette, which aired last fall. The duo quickly hit it off and decided to exit filming less than two weeks into the process. Moss got down on one knee during a November 2020 episode of the ABC series.

“After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” the former football player told Good Morning America of his romantic proposal after it aired in November 2020. “So, everything after the fact validated that and I knew in my heart it was going to be her and I at the end of the day. … [It was] never a question [if I’d propose].”

Moss noted at the time, “I said from the beginning, ‘There was never a time I wouldn’t be there for you.’ And my heart was so full. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. Never a second thought. If you see in the episode, we’re so relaxed and we’re so calm together, and we knew at that moment that we were exactly where we were meant to be.”

Two months later, however, Us exclusively confirmed that the pair pressed pause on their relationship. The model later addressed the separation via Instagram, explaining in January, “This is the healthiest decision for both of us.”

The break didn’t last long. In February, the twosome were spotted holding hands in Florida, with a source telling Us at the time that Crawley and Moss were “figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.” He confirmed their reconciliation via Instagram two months later.

Fans began to wonder whether the duo were on the rocks again earlier this month when Moss attended a wedding without the Bachelor Winter Games alum, who was also invited, according to a source. On Tuesday, September 28, Us confirmed the couple’s split.

“They have different visions and wedding planning wasn’t happening which made Clare really upset,” an insider explained, adding that the pair “will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what.”