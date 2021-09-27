The Bachelorette's Dale Attends Wedding Solo Amid Clare Split Speculation

Mixed signals. As rumors of a split continue to swirl, Dale Moss went solo at a recent wedding, even though his other half, Clare Crawley, was also on the guest list.

“Clare was invited as his plus one but didn’t end up going,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about Mohar Chaudhuri and Michael Tommasiello‘s September 19 nuptials.

The insider notes that Moss, 33, “didn’t mention why she didn’t go” as he enjoyed the special night himself.

“He was celebrating his friend’s wedding and wasn’t going around telling people about his own personal life,” the source adds.

Fans have speculated that there might be trouble in paradise after Moss recently attended several events without Crawley, 40, by his side, including his New York City birthday bash over the weekend.

The pair originally met during season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. They formed a strong connection that led to Crawley leaving the show after less than two weeks of filming to be with Moss. She was replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Following their short stint on the ABC show, the couple got engaged, but later decided to go their separate ways in January. One month later, Us confirmed that the Moss and Crawley were back together.

Five months later, the twosome sparked marriage rumors, but a source told Us that they haven’t tied the knot yet.

“They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship,” a second insider explained in July. “They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning. They aren’t rushing to tie the knot.”

Moss and Crawley’s most recent public appearance was at the US Open with season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston and her fiancé, Blake Moynes, on September 10. He later opened up to Us about the advice he gave Thurston and Moynes when it comes to living their lives in the public eye.

“I think the No. 1 thing is [to] just keep privacy within your relationship,” Moss told Us at a private dinner hosted by Athletic Greens at The Well to celebrate the launch of AG1 on September 22. “Share the happy moments and everything like that, but as you build, the No. 1 thing is just to have a certain level of privacy and support one another to the best of your abilities. And, you know, it’s always great when you can spend as much time together as possible, especially because the distance is something that can be very difficult in those situations.”

The South Dakota native was at the New York event with his sister, Robyn Moss, after Crawley canceled.

“It’s the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing in July. “The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever.”

He continued: “When we first met I knew god’s hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us. Love you with all my heart @clarecrawley ❤️. Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary Love!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper