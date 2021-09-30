Back to the grind! Dale Moss blew off some steam after his split from Clare Crawley during a joint workout event with fellow Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

“Dale and Tyler were in great spirits,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “[They] were super entertaining and engaging during the workout.”

The men attended the Liteboxer Experience Day at Triller House in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 29, marking Moss’ first public appearance since ending things with Crawley, 40, earlier this month.

“Dale seemed to be in a good mood. He was very sweet and took a ton of pictures and b-roll as part of his appearance,” the source says. “He did not speak to any media. He told reporters, out of respect for Clare, himself and Bachelor Nation he just didn’t want to do any interviews and appreciates the respect and privacy.”

The South Dakota native, 33, and the Barkitecture host, 28, competed against each other during the day’s fitness events, which were led by Liteboxer trainer Anthony Crouchelli.

“Dale boxed it out and stayed the entire time. It was the first time he’s been out since the split [and looked like] maybe he was letting out his stress since he won the boxing match with Tyler,” the eyewitness adds. “He was terrific, and you can tell him and Tyler are really close.”

Moss was later victorious against professional MMA fighter, Christina Marks, during a punching contest. Cameron, for his part, also faced off against Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey and came out on top.

The former Bachelorette stars then took in the L.A. views during a happy hour, where guests enjoyed avocado toast dishes and salmon by Mary Shenouda. The athletic event came after Us confirmed on Tuesday, September 28, that Moss and Crawley, 44, had gone their separate ways less than one year after reconciling.

“It was best for them to go their separate ways at this time,” an insider told Us at the time. “They will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what.”

The pair, who got engaged in 2020 after meeting on season 16 of The Bachelorette, previously broke up in January. Despite rekindling their romance one month later, the former couple couldn’t make things work because they are heading in opposite directions.

“They have different visions and wedding planning wasn’t happening which made Clare really upset,” the source explained. “She wants to be in Sacramento to be close to her family, especially her mom who isn’t well. Dale wants to remain in NY.”

While Moss declined to speak about his split at Wednesday’s event, his ex seemingly threw shade at him on Thursday, September 30, while explaining why she hasn’t discussed the relationship.

“I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” the hairstylist wrote via Instagram on Thursday, noting she is “grieving, healing, and being present at home” amid her mom’s ongoing health battle.

Crawley added: “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. actions speak for themselves.”

Scroll down to see Moss letting loose at the L.A. workout event: