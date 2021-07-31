Clare Crawley Feels ‘Amazing’ After ‘Life Changing’ Breast Explant Surgery

The road to recovery. Clare Crawley shared a post-surgery update via Instagram after she had her breast implants removed.

The former Bachelorette, 40, posted a photo of herself wearing a paper gown in the hospital, clutching a vase full of pink roses on Saturday, July 31. She captioned it, “Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing! ••• I am so thankful first and foremost to @davidrankinmd and @dee.hicks_explant_liaison for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process! It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness).”

She went on to thank her friends and family for their “overwhelming support and love,” which has “meant the world to me😭❤️.”

“Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up,” the hairstylist continued in her post. “And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!”

A day earlier, the California native snapped a bandaged selfie via her Story. Alongside the pic, she wrote, “I want [to] cry how amazing I feel. …. @davidrankinmd is the best of the best. Period. Not just him but his entire team!” She continued, “I can’t wait to share it all. but I’ll leave it as this for now …. hear my story and many other women who have gone to him. Let me make it clear… I chose him for this exact reason. between him, and @dee.jick_explant_liasion I have felt so at peace.” She concluded her message, “This has been life changing ❤️.”

Crawley first detailed her decision to remove her implants via Instagram earlier this month.

“I’m sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote at the time. “I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going through this as well.”

She explained that she had “really bad” hives and a rash, noting that her body had been “fighting” her implants for several years before the reality TV personality decided to go forward with the surgery.

“I love my health more,” Crawley added. “I love my wellbeing more. … I was talking to Dale [Moss, her fiancé] the other day and he said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.’ And it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take. To me, this is the ultimate love story. … My health and happiness is what matters.”