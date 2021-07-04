Getting answers. Clare Crawley opened up about her ongoing health issues, revealing that she’s getting her breast implants removed to improve her overall wellness.

“I’m sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone,” Crawley, 40, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 3, alongside a video explaining her recent absence from social media. “I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going though this as well.”

She added: “I know how being your own health advocate is hard sometimes and can feel like an uphill battle. This is the reality of life for so many people though! I’m just so incredibly thankful to all the people who are in my life that support me not only in my peaks but in the valleys as well.❤️.”

The former Bachelorette explained in the clip that she’s been going through medical things with her body that she hasn’t had answers to for “years.” She previously kept the ups and downs of her health journey private in hopes she’d get answers and have a plan of action to feel better.

“My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom,” she said of her struggles. “It’s so frustrating. It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big packet of fluid.”

The Sacramento, California, native had a mammogram to see what was happening behind her breast implants, which is when the doctors noticed “fluid sacks” sitting behind the implants. Crawley learned that her white blood cell count over the last five years has “been up,” which the doctors think is related to her implants.

“My body is fighting [my implants],” she explained, noting her glands are still swollen. “My body can’t heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It’s all making sense.”

The Bachelor Winter Games alum noted that although she has “loved” having her implants, “I love my health more. I love my wellbeing more.”

Crawley continued: “I was talking to Dale [Moss] the other day and he said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.’ And it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take. To me this is the ultimate love story. Is Loving body enough to know this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters.”

Moss, 32, who began dating Crawley after meeting on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020 before splitting in January and getting back together one month later, praised his love for her openness.

“So proud of you for sharing this love,” the model replied. “I know this wasn’t easy but will help so many other women going through what you’ve been experiencing. I love you & with you every step of the way❤️.”

Chrishell Stause also applauded Crawley for her vulnerability amid the reality star’s health journey.

“So scary-glad you are getting answers & hope you are healthy soon🙏🏼,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, wrote. “Your beauty radiates from within and you and everyone is SO much more than our shells. 💕😘.”

Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper commented: “Sending you so much love, Clare! I’m glad you have finally got answers, and I hope this fixes all your inflammation and health issues. I’ll be thinking of you and wishing you the best!”

One day later, Crawley took to her Instagram Story to give her fans a shout-out for their continued support. “I just wanted to come on and thank everybody for all the messages,” she said on Sunday, July 4. “It’s unreal all the people that relate to what I’m going through. It means everything to me.”