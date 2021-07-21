An emotional journey. Clare Crawley opened up about her decision to get her breast implants removed.

“This is the best for my health. So it does get me emotional,” the former Bachelorette, 40, said on Tuesday, July 20 via Instagram Stories. “I have been having these symptoms for the last five years. I have done every elimination thing: bloodwork, tests, everything imaginable to get to this point.”

Crawley went on to say that her “rash” has gotten worse over time. “Last night I couldn’t sleep because I was so itchy,” she said of her “silicone gummy bear” implants. “I thought it was the best option to get, but I realize now they have some of the most toxic ingredients in them.”

The hairstylist first shared her decision earlier this month, noting that she experienced multiple symptoms over the years, including elevated white blood cell count and an intense rash.

“I’m very confident and happy in my decision to remove them for the benefit of my health,” the California native said on Tuesday. “Maintaining good mental health through this, that is a challenge. But staying strong knowing you’re being your own advocate, I’m keeping that at the forefront.”

The reality star is also hoping to be a voice for others going through something similar.

“I know how being your own health advocate is hard sometimes and can feel like an uphill battle,” she shared via Instagram on July 3. “This is the reality of life for so many people though! I’m just so incredibly thankful to all the people who are in my life that support me not only in my peaks but in the valleys as well.”

While the Bachelor in Paradise alum said that she “loves” her implants, she added she loves her heath and wellbeing more.

“I was talking to Dale [Moss] the other day and he said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.’ And it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take,” Crawley added. “To me this is the ultimate love story [which] is loving [my] body enough to know this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters.”

The Bachelor alum got engaged to Moss, 32, two weeks into filming season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. While they briefly split in January, they reunited one month later.

“So proud of you for sharing this love,” the model commented on her post. “I know this wasn’t easy but will help so many other women going through what you’ve been experiencing. I love you & with you every step of the way.”