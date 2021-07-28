Putting self-love first! Clare Crawley opened up via Instagram about her emotions ahead of her upcoming surgery to remove her breast implants.

The former Bachelorette, 40, shared her heartfelt thoughts in a Tuesday, July 27, post. Alongside a selfie, Crawley wrote, “Self love is the act of giving a voice to your truth. So here is mine. ••• As a child of sexual abuse, my young adult years were spent in unhealthy relationships feeling unworthy of the good ones.”

The hairstylist described her previous relationships as a “vicious cycle.” She explained that the more frequently she “chose the wrong men who treated [her] poorly,” the more she ended up believing that she wasn’t good enough, which contributed to her initial decision to get breast implants.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to get them, but the truth is it was money that would have been better spent on therapy to heal my wounded heart,” the California native continued. “I ended up spending the money on therapy anyway, 😌 cut to now. A woman who has learned to love herself deeply on the inside, knows her worth, and will fight for herself no matter what.”

Crawley shared this empowering message ahead of her breast explant surgery later this week.

The Bachelor alum added, “I’ve learned the toxicity that these implants can cause on our bodies, as it has done to mine. So I am stepping away from something that no longer serves me… not my heart, and certainly not my health.” She concluded, “We are taking it back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and worthy just the way she is. 🤍”

The reality TV star first shared her decision to have the surgery via Instagram in July.

“I’m sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone,” Crawley wrote at the time. “I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going through this as well.”

In a video on her page, the Bachelor in Paradise alum detailed her multi-year health journey.

“My skin has been having really bad hives and rash,” she explained at the time. “My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom. It’s so frustrating. It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big packet of fluid.”

She noted that her body had been “fighting” her implants and decided on the removal surgery.

“I was talking to Dale [Moss, her fiancé] the other day and he said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful,’” she said. “And it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take. To me, this is the ultimate love story. … My health and happiness is what matters.”