Behind the roses! Clare Crawley opened up about why the Bachelorette editing process surprised her during season 16 of the ABC series.

“I love that you’re doing this. I would in a heartbeat love to do the podcast,” Crawley, 40, said while doing an Instagram interview with the Girl Powerful Project on Wednesday, March 31. “Because I think there’s so many — especially on The Bachelorette, you see a glimpse of an edited television show [not all sides of someone].”

The former Bachelorette explained that showing different sides to women is what made her gravitate toward the reality show, but once she was the lead her ideal story line didn’t play out as planned.

“That was one thing that propelled me to want to do The Bachelorette initially, was to be able to show the imperfections of who we are — not in a negative way — but the imperfections just in general of who we are and to be loved and to love ourselves regardless of that. And to set these standards for our heart regardless of that.”

The hairstylist admitted that she “wanted to have the perfect fairytale be imperfect human beings and still be loved because of that” while looking for love.

She added: “So, it didn’t come out that way and it wasn’t edited that way, but that’s OK. I love showing the sides of who I am. We’re all the same.”

Fans first met Crawley on season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014 when she was competing for Juan Pablo Galavis’ heart. During the show’s finale, the California native gave an empowering speech about her personal worth before the Venezuela native, 39, picked Nikki Ferrell as the winner.

Crawley then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games before become season 16’s Bachelorette in summer of 2020. The reality TV star left the series after just two weeks of filming after finding love with contestant Dale Moss.

The former athlete, 32, proposed to Crawley in a November 2020 episode. Two months later, Moss revealed that the pair had split. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in January, “There are serious issues they are working through.”

The following month, the duo were spotted together drinking Moscow mules in Florida and were later photographed holding hands. A source told Us in February that Crawley and Moss are “figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.”

The lovebirds solidified their reconciliation by packing on the PDA last month while Crawley visited Moss in New York City ahead of her birthday. Moss joined the stylist in Napa, California, on March 22 to celebrate Crawley’s milestone birthday, with both stars sharing snaps from the trip.