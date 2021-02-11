Blast from the past! Former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis dished about his history with ex Clare Crawley and his status as a Bachelor Nation villain in a candid interview — and he didn’t hold back on any juicy details.

While speaking with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their “Almost Famous” podcast on Thursday, February 11, the retired pro soccer player, 39, opened up about what it was like to see Crawley, also 39, take over as the lead of season 16 of The Bachelorette. The hairstylist previously vied for Galavis’ heart on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014, and their relationship didn’t end on good terms.

“I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” Crawley told Galavis before he ultimately proposed to now-ex Nikki Ferrell. “What you just made me go through … I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Looking back on the dramatic moment seven years later, Galavis can’t remember what he did that made Crawley so mad. “I didn’t tell anybody who I was going to pick,” he said on the podcast on Thursday. “With Clare, to be honest with you, they took her reaction to [my] rejection … and said, ‘Wow, that was great. Let’s just flip it around and make this guy look as bad as we can.'”

Galavis appeared to throw shade at his ex on social media when she was announced as the oldest Bachelorette in franchise history in March 2020. However, he claimed that he was asked to make an appearance on her season before she opted to leave with Dale Moss after less than two weeks of filming. Crawley and Moss, 32, called it quits in January after their whirlwind engagement.

“I was going to go on Clare’s season because I got a call from the producers that said, ‘You know, Juan, Clare wants to make peace with you,'” the Venezuelan star revealed. “I’m fine with it, I have nothing against anybody. … I said, ‘Well, let me think about it.’ But then everything changed.”

Though they had a rocky past, Galavis wished nothing but the best for the California native after she and Moss called it quits. “Someday she will find the right guy to be her husband, have kids and it will be the way her father always wanted,” Galavis told Us Weekly exclusively in January.

