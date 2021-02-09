Looking to the future. Clare Crawley is doing just that following her split from fiancé Dale Moss — starting with a change in her appearance. On Saturday, February 6, the former Bachelorette, 39, showed off a new hairstyle, revealing that she dyed her hair pink using Celeb Luxury’s Viral Colorwash and Conditioner.

“Clare’s new hairdo was inspired by her wanting a fresh start to her life,” a source close to the reality star tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She sees her time spent with Dale as something of her past and is ready to move forward.”

The hair makeover came nearly three weeks after Us revealed that Moss, 32, and the former Bachelorette had split. The pair got engaged during a November 2020 episode of the dating show only two weeks after meeting. The model confirmed the split on January 19, saying the breakup was “the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

Shortly after, the Bachelor alum shared her own statement, saying she’s “crushed” by the split. “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart,” Crawley wrote via Instagram on January 21. “I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.”

For now, the hairstylist is planning on focusing on herself. “She is going to enjoy being single for a little before jumping into dating again,” the insider tells Us.

She has seemingly distanced herself from Moss, as fans noticed that she unfollowed him on Instagram on Monday, February 8. That same day, the Bachelor Winter Games alum shared a telling message via her Instagram Story, writing, “When someone shows you who they are believe them the first time.”

Crawley’s personal life has been in the spotlight for years, as she first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor in 2014. She then searched for love in the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. She competed on Bachelor Winter Games and was briefly engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard from February 2018 to April 2018.

With reporting by Diana Cooper