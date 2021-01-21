Wilted roses. Clare Crawley spoke out about her split from fiancé Dale Moss, after he confirmed the breakup on Tuesday, January 19.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the 39-year-old hairstylist wrote on Thursday, January 21 via Instagram. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

Crawley added that 2020 was “one hell of a year” due to the COVID-19 crisis, “battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowing losing my mother” to Alzheimer’s disease.

“It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel,” she added. “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love. XO Clare.”

Crawley met Moss, 32, on season 16 of The Bachelorette, after she joined Bachelor Nation in 2014 while competing on season 18 of The Bachelor.

Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s split on January 19, shortly before the former athlete broke his silence about the relationship amid breakup rumors.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story at the time. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

The South Dakota native added: “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

The pair sparked split speculation earlier in the year after they were spotted on separate coasts, Moss in New York City and Crawley in California.

“Dale and Clare are technically still together but there are serious issues they are working through,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, noting the pair are “in communication but on a break.”

Moss was seen in the Big Apple on Saturday, January 16 and shared a photo of moving boxes in between videos of him exploring the city, causing some fans to think they’d gone their separate ways.

Crawley, for her part, spent time with her mother, Lilia, in Sacramento, California, on Thursday, January 14, amid her mom’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The following day, Moss posted a cryptic message on Instagram about family and love.

“Broke as s–t, but happy as hell because even if we didn’t have much, we had one another which is all that mattered,” he captioned a throwback photo of his parents holding him as a baby. “Life can be simple we just tend to over complicate it.”

Earlier in the month, the former couple enjoyed a getaway to La Jolla, California, after ringing in the new year together.

“Let’s never leave,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote alongside a photo of herself getting ready to kiss Moss on January 9.

Both stars posted about their future together in honor of New Year’s Eve on December 31, with Moss noting, “The best is yet to come.”

The former couple made headlines after meeting on The Bachelorette in July 2020. After two weeks of filming, Crawley walked away from the show after finding love with Moss. The pair got engaged on the November 5 episode of the dating series, before Tayshia Adams took over as Bachelorette.

Crawley, who appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor in 2014, was previously engaged to Bachelor Winter Games costar Benoit Beauséjour-Savard for three months before calling it quits in April 2018.