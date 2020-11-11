Focusing on happiness. Emotions were running high when newly engaged Clare Crawley and Dale Moss sat down with host Chris Harrison during the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Bachelorette.

“Everything he was looking for was everything I was looking for,” the hairstylist, 39, told Harrison, 49, about her fiancé. “He doesn’t even realize he does this for me, but last night, I was having the worst anxiety ever, and you showed up when I was pacing around the pool with anxiety. He just grabbed my hand and paced with me around the pool. That’s all I’ve ever wanted is a man to show up for me — not only when it’s easy, not only when it’s good and fun and pretty in ball gowns and all that. But, like, show up when I’m in my yoga pants and no makeup, and my hair’s in a greasy knot. Like, show up for me. He’s done that every single time.”

Crawley and Moss, 32, got engaged during the Thursday, November 5, episode, after less than two weeks of knowing each other. Although the couple are in a good place, the Bachelor alum is a bit bothered by the skepticism online about how fast the pair fell in love.

“I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt me because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy, like, to my core,” she shared, while holding back tears. “To finally feel this type of love that I have been craving and wanting, I just wish people could be happy for us.”

The former football player and the California native also reiterated the fact that they did not communicate before the show.

“100 percent no. I can wholeheartedly attest to this on my dad’s grave,” she said. Moss then added, “Clare and I never once spoke, never communicated, never talked, never texted.”

In fact, he didn’t have her cellphone number until the pair were engaged, they revealed during the episode.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Crawley had decided to exit the show after finding love with Moss. Following his proposal on Thursday’s episode, they left the La Quinta Resort and a new lead, Tayshia Adams, was brought in.

