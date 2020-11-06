Telling the truth? Clare Crawley has repeatedly denied talking to Dale Moss before season 16 of The Bachelorette began. However, does Chris Harrison believe her?

After the couple got engaged during the Thursday, November 5, episode, a promo revealed that the host, 49, sits down with them on a new episode airing Tuesday, November 10.

“There’s skepticism out there,” he says in the preview to Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, before asking, “Did you lie to all of Bachelor Nation?”

Harrison also asked Crawley whether she spoke to Moss before the show during Thursday’s episode.

“Can I ask you a very honest question? Don’t f–k with me. Did you guys talk at all before the show?” he asked the hairstylist. Without hesitation, she answered. “Not one bit, not one word. I swear on my dad’s grave, not one single word, not one single contact, 100 percent. And that’s why I’m so into this. I’ve just spent years knowing what I don’t want, and it’s given me so much clarity coming into this — especially in quarantine — to focus in on what I do want. I feel like Dale is my match.”

The Bachelor alum echoed that in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly before her season premiered. Although she spoke to Blake Moynes after he reached out to check in on her before the show began, he was the only one, she told Us.

“There was never a moment where I was going to reach out or I wanted to reach out [to the contestants] because I knew that this was going to happen eventually where I was going to get the chance to meet these guys,” the California native said last month. “I didn’t want to kind of prejudge anybody and shoot myself in the foot by having these conversations and putting that at risk. ‘Cause it’s like, you only really know when you meet them in person and it can actually be around their pheromones to see them in person to know, do we have that connection?”

She continued: “So if I was to start something up with a guy beforehand, it would just be doing myself a disservice … I’d be putting it all on the line for that? I mean, that makes no sense to me.”

The promo also hints at Tayshia Adams, the new Bachelorette, meeting the men for the first time — and some of them admitting to her that they had developed real feelings for Crawley. The phlebotomist, 29, also shares that she “never” wants to feel like a “second choice” again and is worried some of the suitors see her that way.

At the end of the clip, the host reveals to Adams that “unfortunately, everything is about to change.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.