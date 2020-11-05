Tayshia Adams Teases Her ‘Bachelorette’ Journey: ‘The Guys Are Really Hot’

Ready for love! Tayshia Adams has played coy about becoming the Bachelorette — but the time is nearly here. During the Thursday, November 5, episode, Adams, 29, will make her debut after Clare Crawley exits the show.

During a new episode of the “Clickbait” podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise alum teased — in the slightest way — what’s to come.

“All I know is that I was … I had a busy summer,” she told cohosts Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss during Thursday’s episode. “I don’t know! I have nothing to tell you. … Apparently, we’re gonna get a new Bachelorette. I’m excited to see who steps out that limo!”

Adams was shown briefly in the promo for Thursday’s episode, as she got out of a pool at the La Quinta Resort. In another clip, they show her feet as she gets out of the limo.

While the cohosts tried to get the Bachelor alum, who made her debut on Colton Underwood‘s season, to tease her time on the show, she stayed tight-lipped.

However, when asked if she had her eye on any of Crawley’s contestants, she admitted the attraction is there.

“Honestly, y’all, all the guys are really hot. Don’t you think?” she asked. Sluss, 24, responded, “There’s, like, a few, but I don’t know. Maybe I had higher expectations.”

Adams, who will get to know Crawley’s remaining contestants after Dale Moss leaves with the 39-year-old hairstylist, went a bit easier on the men.

“I can see that, but also, I also feel like we haven’t seen a lot of the guys. We’ve seen a selected few. We haven’t really seen their personalities. We haven’t really seen anything yet,” the phlebotomist said. “It’s really been all about Clare and Dale and seeing their love story. I’m really happy for them but it’s gonna be really fun to see if these guys open up and if you see more about them!”

Although ABC has remained mum on the switch-up, exec Robert Mills teased the reveal to Nick Viall.

“As the lead, you have moments where you’re like, ‘I’m done, I’m out,’” Mills said on the “Viall Files” podcast last month. “[But production never thought], ‘Oh my God, what if they’ve met this person [early on] and we’ve got to shut this whole thing down.’”

A new episode of The Bachelorette airs on ABC Thursday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET.