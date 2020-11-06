Bachelorette

Juan Pablo Galavis ‘Likes’ Tweet Stating He ‘Dodged a Bullet’ by Dumping Clare Crawley

By

The shade! Juan Pablo Galavis took to social media following Clare Crawley and Dale Mossengagement on the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette. Crawley, 39, who made her debut on Bachelor Nation during Galavis’ season 18 of The Bachelor, found The One during the episode — and although Galavis, 39, wasn’t watching, he did have some thoughts.

If You Know You Know! Bachelor Nation Reacts to Clare and Dale's Engagement

Read article

The former soccer player “liked” a very pointed tweet following the quick engagement.

“You know Juan..we all thought she dodged a bullet with you but I think you dodged a bullet with her,” the tweet read.

Juan Pablo Galavis Likes Tweet Stating He Dodged a Bullet by Dumping Clare Crawley
Juan Pablo Galavis and Clare Crawley Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Craig Sjodin/ABC

The Bachelorette alum has been very vocal on social media during Crawley’s time as the Bachelorette. When the promo was originally released, it included footage of Galavis and Crawley’s messy split, which happened after he brought her to the final two but blindsided her by sending her home.

The One? Everything Bachelorette Clare Crawley Has Said About Dale Moss

Read article

“I would never want my children having a father like you,” the California native said during the 2014 finale after he allegedly said he didn’t love her but loved “f–king” her. “I want respect.” In the trailer for her season, Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” blasted in the background.

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” he tweeted at the time. “Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE …”

Juan Pablo Galavis Likes Tweet Stating He Dodged a Bullet by Dumping Clare Crawley 1
Juan Pablo Galavis and Clare Crawley ABC/Michael Fullana

Despite her ex’s remarks, Crawley found her happy ending less than two weeks into filming her season. She chose to exit the series with Moss, 32, after an overnight date and a proposal.

“Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” the hairstylist told the former NFL player when he was down on one knee.

Although some question how the pair got so serious so fast, Crawley shut down the critics in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

From 1st Rose to Forever? Clare and Dale's Relationship Timeline So Far

Read article

“My question would be to the people that are saying that — to the people that question it — what exactly is the formula for falling in love?” she asked during an interview with Us in October. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?”

Tayshia Adams stepped in as the new Bachelorette at the end of Thursday’s episode.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!