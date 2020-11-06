The shade! Juan Pablo Galavis took to social media following Clare Crawley and Dale Moss‘ engagement on the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette. Crawley, 39, who made her debut on Bachelor Nation during Galavis’ season 18 of The Bachelor, found The One during the episode — and although Galavis, 39, wasn’t watching, he did have some thoughts.

The former soccer player “liked” a very pointed tweet following the quick engagement.

“You know Juan..we all thought she dodged a bullet with you but I think you dodged a bullet with her,” the tweet read.

The Bachelorette alum has been very vocal on social media during Crawley’s time as the Bachelorette. When the promo was originally released, it included footage of Galavis and Crawley’s messy split, which happened after he brought her to the final two but blindsided her by sending her home.

“I would never want my children having a father like you,” the California native said during the 2014 finale after he allegedly said he didn’t love her but loved “f–king” her. “I want respect.” In the trailer for her season, Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” blasted in the background.

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” he tweeted at the time. “Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE …”

Despite her ex’s remarks, Crawley found her happy ending less than two weeks into filming her season. She chose to exit the series with Moss, 32, after an overnight date and a proposal.

“Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” the hairstylist told the former NFL player when he was down on one knee.

Although some question how the pair got so serious so fast, Crawley shut down the critics in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“My question would be to the people that are saying that — to the people that question it — what exactly is the formula for falling in love?” she asked during an interview with Us in October. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?”

Tayshia Adams stepped in as the new Bachelorette at the end of Thursday’s episode.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.