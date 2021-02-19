Coming up roses? One month after calling off their engagement, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss sparked reconciliation speculation.

The 39-year-old hairstylist and the 32-year-old aspiring entertainment host split in January, two months after their proposal aired on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Moss announced on January 19, shortly after Us Weekly broke the news of the split. “This is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

It didn’t take long for things to turn messy between the pair. In addition to Moss being accused of cheating (which sources close to him denied), Crawley alleged that he announced their split without her permission.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote via Instagram on January 21. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

A source told Us at the time that Moss was the one to pull the plug on their romance. “Dale broke up with Clare last week after their San Diego trip ended,” the insider said. “He wanted to release his statement then, but Clare begged him to wait to announce it. She told him she needed some time to deal with it herself before the world.”

Less than a week later, Moss addressed speculation that he wasn’t “hurt or burdened” by the split.

“This didn’t come out of nowhere,” he said on January 25 of their breakup. “I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that’s against the expectations of everybody else, and it’s gonna take time. I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. And I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship.”

Several weeks later, fans noticed Crawley unfollowed Moss on Instagram, seemingly signaling that they were still on bad terms. Not long after she hit unfollow, however, the Bachelor in Paradise alum was seen out with Moss in Florida. While Crawley still doesn’t keep up with the former football player on social media (Moss never unfollowed her back), she certainly is keeping up with him in real life.

Scroll through for a breakdown of the signs that the Bachelorette season 16 couple are back on: