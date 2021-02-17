Keeping it casual. Exes Clare Crawley and Dale Moss had a low-key reunion at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis, Florida, shortly after they were spotted holding hands on Tuesday, February 16.

“They were just hanging out, having a couple drinks,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It was just the two of them. They were laying low and people kind of left them alone.”

The hairstylist, 39, and the former NFL player, 32, “didn’t stay long” after they grabbed drinks at the bar but “the staff respected their privacy” during their visit, the onlooker adds. While the hangout quickly sparked reconciliation rumors following the duo’s January split, Crawley and Moss didn’t appear romantic.

“It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. … They looked more like they were friends,” the insider says. “They were smiling and enjoying each other’s company, but it wasn’t like they were all over each other.”

Crawley quickly fell for the South Dakota native during season 16 of The Bachelorette and the pair exited the show together after Moss proposed less than two weeks into filming. Tayshia Adams later stepped into the role of Bachelorette for the remainder of the season. While some fans questioned the speed at which their relationship progressed, Crawley was certain Moss was The One.

“Everything he was looking for was everything I was looking for,” the Bachelor alum told host Chris Harrison in November 2020 after her engagement played out on the ABC dating series, adding, “I just wish people could be happy for us.”

Two months later, Us confirmed that their whirlwind romance came to an end. Moss later argued that his split from Crawley was “the healthiest decision” for them both in a lengthy Instagram post. The California native, however, claimed that she was “made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement” at the same time as the rest of the world.

As the Bachelor Nation breakup continued to make headlines, Moss reassured fans that their decision “didn’t come out of nowhere.” A source later told Us exclusively that the duo had been “fighting a lot” before calling it quits.

“Clare and Dale did not agree on a lot of things in the long run when they sat down and really discussed the future of their relationship. … It all became too much for the both of them,” the insider said in January. “They finally realized that perhaps they did move too quickly after all.”

One month later, the reality stars were photographed holding hands in Florida, instantly sparking rumors that they were getting back together. Crawley was seemingly heard laughing in the background of one of her former fiancé’s Instagram videos on Wednesday, February 17. Before she was spotted with Moss, a source told Us that the Bachelor in Paradise alum was eager for a “fresh start.”

The insider added at the time, “She sees her time spent with Dale as something of her past and is ready to move forward.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper